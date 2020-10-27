Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Covid Tally Crosses 79 Lakh-Mark, Over 1.19 Lakh Deaths

India Coronavirus Cases: There are now 6.5 lakh total active cases. (File)

New coronavirus infections reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 50,000 for the second time this month, while the new fatalities registered during the same period fell under 500 after 108 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

India reported 480 fatalities linked to the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, when country's Covid tally crossed the 79-lakh mark with 45,148 fresh cases. This is the lowest number of Covid-related deaths the country has reported since July 10 (475).

Data shows that India was recording an average of 900-1,000 Covid-related deaths in August. This number rose to an average of 1,100 in September when coronavirus cases peaked with a daily average of 90,000 fresh cases. But, October has seen a steady decline in cases and deaths. For the past week, India has been recording less than 1,000 Covid deaths, which have remained below the 1,100-mark since October 2.

Here are the Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases:

Oct 27, 2020 06:55 (IST) 369 New COVID-19 Cases, 32 Deaths In Pune District

Pune district reported 369 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 3,20,112 on Monday, a health official said.

With 32 fatalities, the death count in the district reached 7,733, he added.

Also, 410 patients were discharged from hospitals," the official said.

"Of the 369 cases, 147 were detected in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,59,845 cases so far.

"With 124 new cases, the tally in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas rose to 86,924," he said.

Oct 27, 2020 06:24 (IST) Asymptomatic COVID-19 Sufferers Lose Antibodies Sooner: Study

Asymptomatic coronavirus sufferers appear to lose detectable antibodies sooner than people who have exhibited Covid-19 symptoms, according to one of the biggest studies of its kind in Britain published on Tuesday.

The findings by Imperial College London and market research firm Ipsos Mori also suggest the loss of antibodies was slower in 18-24 year-olds compared to those aged 75 and over.

Overall, samples from hundreds of thousands of people across England between mid-June and late September showed the prevalence of virus antibodies fell by more than a quarter.

The research, commissioned by the British government and published Tuesday by Imperial, indicates people's immune response to Covid-19 reduces over time following infection.

Oct 27, 2020 06:00 (IST) Air Pollution Linked To 15% Of Coronavirus Deaths, Study Shows

Long-term exposure to air pollution may be linked to 15 percent of Covid-19 deaths globally, according to research published Tuesday that highlights the health risks posed by greenhouse gas emissions.

Previous research has showed how air pollution from exhaust fumes and factories takes two years off the life expectancy of every man, woman and child on Earth.

Now experts in Germany and Cyprus say they have estimated the proportion of deaths from coronavirus that can be blamed of the exacerbating effects of air pollution.

Their study, published in the journal Cardiovascular Research, drew on health and disease data from the US and China relating to air pollution, Covid-19 and SARS -- a serious lung disease similar to Covid.

They combined this with satellite data of global exposure to particulate matter -- microscopic particles -- as well as ground-based pollution monitoring networks, to calculate to what extent air pollution can be blamed for Covid-19 deaths.