36,370 Fresh Covid Cases In India, Lowest 1-Day Tally In Over 3 Months

Coronavirus: India's average death rate has been around 1.5 per cent since the peak in September.

With a jump of 36,370 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day India reported the lowest number of new coronavirus infections in the country since mid-July, taking its tally to 79.46 lakh, government data shows.

July 18 was the last time India reported less than 36,000 cases.

Continuing with the downward trend in cases, India recorded an average of 55,000 daily Covid cases last week, against the weekly average of 90,000 during the peak in September, data shows. The weekly average of one-day tally has since dropped consistently and sharply, from about 80,000 in early October to 45,000 now.

According to the Health Ministry data, some 488 people died because of the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total death count to 1,19,502.

Death count has remained about 1.5 per cent since September. The Health Ministry now aims to achieve a Covid fatality rate of less than 1 per cent and sustain it.

Among the 14 states and Union Territories demonstrating a less-than 1 per cent Covid fatality rate is Kerala - which has crossed Maharashtra as the state with highest daily cases.

Kerala recorded more than 7,600 new coronavirus cases, the state government has said it is experiencing a "purposely delayed peak" and that its medical health infrastructure was ready to handle about 15,000 cases a day. Its Covid fatality rate was 0.34 per cent.

At 6,25,857, total active coronavirus cases in India now account for about 8 per cent of the tally, pushing its recovery rate past the 90 per cent mark with more than 72 lakh discharged patients. Number of recovered patients was almost double the number of fresh infections.

India has been testing an average of 8-9 lakh people every day for the past month, data shows.

India remains the second most affected country by the pandemic as infections see a resurgence in the US - the worst-hit nation with at least 87 lakh cases and 2.25 lakh deaths - and some European countries, including Spain and France.