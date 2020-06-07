Coronavirus Live Updates: Number Of COVID-19 Cases Rises To 2,44,000

India still has more than 1 lakh active cases across the country. (File)

India has become the fifth worst coronavirus-hit country in the world as it surpassed Spain on Saturday, reporting a grand total of around 2,44,000 cases. Now, only the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK have more cases than India. Spain, a COVID-19 epicentre weeks ago, has 2,40,978 cases.

On Saturday morning, the health ministry data said India reported 9,887 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in the biggest one-day spike so far.

Though the count of recoveries has risen, India still has more than 1 lakh active cases across the country. The cases have been rising sharply, by 8,000 or more, for several days now. A total of 6,642 people have died due to coronavirus in India till now.

Maharashtra tops the charts in terms of total confirmed cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths. Delhi is at the second place in terms of active cases, though it is third after Tamil Nadu in terms of total cases.

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, in an exclusive interview to NDTV, said coronavirus cases in India could peak in two to three months but he maintained that there is no community transmission nationally.

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus Outbreak:

Jun 07, 2020 06:42 (IST) More than 397,000 killed by coronavirus worldwide: Report

The pandemic has killed at least 397,179 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Saturday, based on official sources.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 109,497 deaths, followed by Britain with 40,465, Brazil with 35,026, Italy with 33,846, and France with 29,111 fatalities.

Jun 07, 2020 06:14 (IST) Brazil President threatens WHO exit

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro threatens to follow in the footsteps of US President Donald Trump and pull out of the World Health Organization.

"I'm telling you right now, the United States left the WHO, and we're studying that, in the future. Either the WHO works without ideological bias, or we leave, too," he told journalists outside the presidential palace.

Jun 07, 2020 06:05 (IST) Coronavirus Lockdown: Kashmiris Stranded In Dubai Arrange Charter Flights, Ask Centre To Give Clearance

Around 800 Kashmiris stranded in Dubai due to the COVID-19 outbreak have arranged two chartered flights for their return to the Valley and urged the Indian government to expedite the clearance for their landing in Srinagar.