33-Year-Old Journalist Dies Of Coronavirus In Telangana

The journalist had bilateral pneumonia with Type-1 respiratory failure and Acute Respiratory Disease Syndrome (ARDS) when he was admitted, doctors at the hospital said.

33-Year-Old Journalist Dies Of Coronavirus In Telangana

He was suffering from Myasthenia Gravis, a long-term neuromuscular disease. (Representational)

Hyderabad:

A 33-year-old journalist working for a Telugu television channel died due to COVID-19 on Sunday morning at the state-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

The reporter was admitted to the hospital on June 4 after being referred from another state-run hospital, where he had tested positive.

The journalist had bilateral pneumonia with Type-1 respiratory failure and Acute Respiratory Disease Syndrome (ARDS) when he was admitted, doctors at the hospital said.

He was also suffering from Myasthenia Gravis, a long-term neuromuscular disease that leads to varying degrees of skeletal muscle weakness, they said.

"He was in the ICU and was being attended to by a team of doctors round the clock. I myself also visited him very frequently. But this morning, he had a cardiac arrest and was declared dead at 9:37 am," Gandhi Hospital superintendent Dr M Raja Rao said on Sunday.

Over the past one week, at least 13 journalists have tested positive for coronavirus in the state and are undergoing treatment.

Telangana has been witnessing a major surge in COVID-19 cases,with 154 infections and 14 deaths being reported on Sunday, taking the count in the state to 3,650 and deaths to 137.

Comments
journalistCoronavirusTelugu channel

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter