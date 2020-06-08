33-Year-Old Journalist Dies Of Coronavirus In Telangana

He was suffering from Myasthenia Gravis, a long-term neuromuscular disease. (Representational)

A 33-year-old journalist working for a Telugu television channel died due to COVID-19 on Sunday morning at the state-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

The reporter was admitted to the hospital on June 4 after being referred from another state-run hospital, where he had tested positive.

The journalist had bilateral pneumonia with Type-1 respiratory failure and Acute Respiratory Disease Syndrome (ARDS) when he was admitted, doctors at the hospital said.

He was also suffering from Myasthenia Gravis, a long-term neuromuscular disease that leads to varying degrees of skeletal muscle weakness, they said.

"He was in the ICU and was being attended to by a team of doctors round the clock. I myself also visited him very frequently. But this morning, he had a cardiac arrest and was declared dead at 9:37 am," Gandhi Hospital superintendent Dr M Raja Rao said on Sunday.

Over the past one week, at least 13 journalists have tested positive for coronavirus in the state and are undergoing treatment.

Telangana has been witnessing a major surge in COVID-19 cases,with 154 infections and 14 deaths being reported on Sunday, taking the count in the state to 3,650 and deaths to 137.