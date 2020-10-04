Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Covid Death Count Crosses 1-Lakh Mark, Over 64.7 Lakh Cases

Coronavirus Live Updates: India accounts for 21 per cent of the recovered cases worldwide.

India continues to occupy the top global position with the maximum number of COVID-19 recoveries and accounts for 21 per cent of the recovered cases worldwide, while its share in the total cases stands at 18.6 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said. India has also maintained its global position with one of the lowest COVID-19 case fatality rates (CFR) when compared to several other countries.

While the global CFR stands at 2.97 per cent as on date, the comparative figure for India is 1.56 per cent, it said.

More than one lakh people have died of COVID-19 in India - the world's second worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic after US - as it recorded 1,069 deaths and total caseload crossed 64.7 lakh with 79,476 new cases, data by the Health Ministry showed. India now has 9,44,996 active COVID-19 cases and more than 54 lakh recoveries, Health Ministry data shows.

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus cases:

Oct 04, 2020 07:01 (IST) Donald Trump says had "no choice" but to risk Covid exposure

US President Donald Trump said in a video he had "no choice" but to risk exposure to Covid-19 in his role as the US leader.

"I had no choice. Because I just didn't want to stay in the White House," Trump said in a video apparently filmed at Walter Reed military medical center where he is being treated for the coronavirus.

"I had to be out front... I can't be locked up in a room upstairs and totally safe," he said. "As a leader you have to confront problems. There's never been a great leader that would have done that."

Oct 04, 2020 06:43 (IST)

Oct 04, 2020 06:28 (IST) Deaths per million population in India among lowest in world: Health Ministry

The deaths per million population in India is one of the lowest in the world. While the global average is 130 deaths per million population, India is reporting 73 deaths per million population, the health ministry said.

"India continues to occupy the top global position as the country with the maximum number of recoveries. It accounts for 21 per cent of the global recovered cases, while its share in the total cases stands at 18.6 per cent," the ministry said.