Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates: Reviewing Situation Daily, Says Health Minister

India is responding to the novel Coronavirus outbreak in full force. The government has asked people who show symptoms of the coronavirus to either stay in isolation or contact health professionals for quarantine. An employee of payments firm Paytm has tested positive for coronavirus, pushing the e-wallet company to shut its Gurgaon office for two days. This is the 29th case that tested positive in India.

The figures took a leap after a group of 15 Italian tourists tested positive for the disease over the last 24 hours. An Indian driver, who was travelling with them, has also tested positive. The government on Wednesday said it has started screening passengers on all incoming flights from abroad.

Mar 05, 2020 11:21 (IST) Reviewing the situation daily: Health Minister

"I am daily reviewing the situation. A group of ministers is also monitoring the situation," says Harsh Vardhan.

Mar 05, 2020 11:18 (IST) Union health minister Harsh Vardhan says Indians are advised not to travel to China, Iran, Republic of Korea, and other affected countries.

"Directions have been issued for universal screening of all international passengers. Sign boards have been placed and in-flight announcements are being made," he says.





Mar 05, 2020 11:13 (IST) WHO has asked the countries to remain prepared: Health Minister

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan talks about coronavirus in the parliament.

"WHO has asked the countries to remain prepared... A total of 29 cases were reported in India till March 4."

"India initiated required preparedness and action since January 17, much before the advice of the WHO," he adds.

Mar 05, 2020 11:06 (IST) Paytm asks staff to work from home

Paytm, in a statement, said the coronavirus-infected staffer has recently returned from Italy, the worst-hit nation in Europe. The company has advised its employees to work from home for the next two days, the statement added.

Mar 05, 2020 11:06 (IST) Lufthansa grounds 150 aircraft

On Wednesday, German airline Lufthansa decided to ground 150 of its 750 aircraft and slash its flight plan by 25 per cent.