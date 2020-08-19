Coronavirus Live Updates: India Conducts Nearly 9-Lakh COVID-19 Tests In A Single Day

Coronavirus Live Updates: India has set another record of conducting nearly nine lakh COVID-19 tests in a single day, which is the highest so far. 8,99,864 tests have been conducted in a single day. With this, the cumulative tests have reached 3,09,41,264, read an official statement.
Even with such a high level of testing, the positivity has remained low, i.e. 8.81 per cent compared to the weekly national average, i.e. 8.84 per cent.
India has also recorded the highest single-day recoveries of 57,584 in the last 24 hours. This is higher than the confirmed cases added during the same period (55,079).
With 55,079 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally has risen to over 27.02 lakh cases, while the death count due to the highly contagious disease touched 51,797 with 876 fresh fatalities, government data shows.
Here the updates of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:
Home Minister Amit Shah who tested negative for coronavirus last week was admitted to AIIMS last night. After being discharged from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Mr Shah was seen taking part in the Independence Day celebrations and hoisting the national flag at his official residence. But the hospital, in its statement, said he has been "complaining of fatigue and body ache for last three-four days".