Coronavirus Live Updates: India Conducts Nearly 9-Lakh COVID-19 Tests In A Single Day

Coronavirus: India has recorded the highest single-day recoveries of 57,584 in the last 24 hours

Coronavirus Live Updates: India has set another record of conducting nearly nine lakh COVID-19 tests in a single day, which is the highest so far. 8,99,864 tests have been conducted in a single day. With this, the cumulative tests have reached 3,09,41,264, read an official statement.

Even with such a high level of testing, the positivity has remained low, i.e. 8.81 per cent compared to the weekly national average, i.e. 8.84 per cent.

India has also recorded the highest single-day recoveries of 57,584 in the last 24 hours. This is higher than the confirmed cases added during the same period (55,079).

With 55,079 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally has risen to over 27.02 lakh cases, while the death count due to the highly contagious disease touched 51,797 with 876 fresh fatalities, government data shows.

Here the updates of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Aug 19, 2020 05:47 (IST) As many as 1,043 prisoners and 302 jail staff have tested positive for the coronavirus in prisons across Maharashtra so far, according to the state prison department. But over 800 of them have recovered and 18 prisons now are free of COVID-19 cases, including the cramped Arthur Road Prison, one of the most over-crowded prisons in the country. The silver lining is now that inmates have signed up to donate plasma after recovering from the disease. Read more As many as 1,043 prisoners and 302 jail staff have tested positive for the coronavirus in prisons across Maharashtra so far, according to the state prison department. But over 800 of them have recovered and 18 prisons now are free of COVID-19 cases, including the cramped Arthur Road Prison, one of the most over-crowded prisons in the country. The silver lining is now that inmates have signed up to donate plasma after recovering from the disease. Read more here