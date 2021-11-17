Coronavirus India Live Updates: Kerala Clocks 5,516 New Cases

Kerala recorded 5,516 fresh coronavirus infections on Tuesday.

Kerala recorded 5,516 fresh coronavirus infections and 210 deaths on Tuesday thereby raising the caseload to 50,71,135 and the toll of fatalities to 36,087.

With 6,705 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries touched 49,71,080 and the active cases dropped to 63,338, an official press release said.

Of the 210 deaths, 39 were reported over the last few days and 171 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the Supreme Court directions, it said.

