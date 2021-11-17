Coronavirus India Live Updates: Kerala Clocks 5,516 New Cases

Kerala recorded 5,516 fresh coronavirus infections and 210 deaths on Tuesday thereby raising the caseload to 50,71,135 and the toll of fatalities to 36,087.
With 6,705 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries touched 49,71,080 and the active cases dropped to 63,338, an official press release said.
Of the 210 deaths, 39 were reported over the last few days and 171 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the Supreme Court directions, it said.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases In India:
Pfizer Allows Others To Make Its Covid Pill, 53% Of The World To Benefit
US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Tuesday announced a deal to make its prospective antiviral Covid-19 pill available more cheaply in the world's least wealthy countries.
Pfizer will sub-licence production of its promising Paxlovid pill to generic drug manufacturers for supply in 95 low- and middle-income nations covering around 53 percent of the world's population.
Under the deal struck with the global Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), Pfizer -- which also produces one of the most widely-used Covid vaccines with German lab BioNTech -- will not receive royalties from the generic manufacturers, making the treatment cheaper.
The agreement is subject to the oral antiviral medication passing ongoing trials and regulatory approval.
US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Tuesday announced a deal to make its prospective antiviral Covid-19 pill available more cheaply in the world's least wealthy countries.
Pfizer will sub-licence production of its promising Paxlovid pill to generic drug manufacturers for supply in 95 low- and middle-income nations covering around 53 percent of the world's population.
Under the deal struck with the global Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), Pfizer -- which also produces one of the most widely-used Covid vaccines with German lab BioNTech -- will not receive royalties from the generic manufacturers, making the treatment cheaper.
The agreement is subject to the oral antiviral medication passing ongoing trials and regulatory approval.