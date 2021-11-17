Coronavirus India Live Updates: India Records 10,197 New COVID-19 Cases, 15% Higher Than Yesterday

Kerala recorded 5,516 fresh coronavirus infections on Tuesday.

India recorded 10,197 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 15 per cent higher than the previous day when it had recorded 8,865 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 287 days.

At least 12,134 people recovered from the infection in a day while the country recorded 301 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The active coronavirus caseload stands at 1,28,555 - lowest in 527 days.

The daily positivity rate is 0.82 per cent, less than 2 per cent for the last 44 days while the weekly positivity rate is 0.96 per cent -- less than 2 per cent for last 54 days.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases In India:

Nov 17, 2021 10:04 (IST) Active COVID-19 cases in India decline to 1,28,555: Health Ministry

Nov 17, 2021 09:34 (IST) COVID-19: Night curfew imposed in Jammu

A night curfew has been imposed in Jammu from Wednesday due to the rising COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate has increased beyond 0.2 per cent, informed District Magistrate Jammu Anshul Garg.

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Jammu, the district administration has imposed a Corona curfew under section 144 CRPC from 10:00 PM to 06:00 AM instead of 11:00 PM to 05:00 AM in the territorial jurisdiction of the district from Wednesday (November 17, 2021), he said.

COVID-19 | Mizoram reported 459 new cases and 1 death. Active cases 5390