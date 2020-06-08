Coronavirus Live Updates: More Than 2.5 Lakh COVID-19 Cases In India, Over 6,900 Killed

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 400,000 people worldwide till now. (File)

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 2.5 lakh as a surge in infections continued amid increasing relaxations allowed by the government following an over two-month nationwide lockdown. Over 6,900 people have died so far in the country.

Shopping malls, religious places, hotels and restaurants are set to reopen in most states with some restrictions from today after over two months, that could pose new challenges to check the spread of the coronavirus.

Maharashtra registered 3,007 new cases till Sunday, the government said, and remains the worst state in the country with 85,975 cases. More than 3,000 people have died in the state. The state has now surpassed China's COVID-19 tally of 83,036 confirmed cases, a health official said.

Delhi, which is also witnessing a spike as people resumed regular activities and shed caution, has reported 27,654 cases of COVID-19 so far, including 761 deaths.

The pandemic has killed 400,581 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year. At least 6,949,890 cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Outbreak:

Jun 08, 2020 06:24 (IST) Delhi: People offer prayers at Kalka Ji Temple as Government has allowed reopening of religious places from today.

As per Ministry of Health guidelines, touching of idols/holy books, choir/singing groups, etc are not allowed. pic.twitter.com/r8StjII0ij - ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

Jun 08, 2020 06:06 (IST) Delhi: People gather at Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk to offer prayers as Government has allowed reopening of places of worship from today. pic.twitter.com/RI39bknqGw - ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

Jun 08, 2020 06:04 (IST) Malls, religious places to open from today in many states

Shopping malls, religious places, hotels and restaurants are set to reopen in most states from today after over two months, that could pose new challenges to check the spread of the coronavirus. In the malls, cinema halls, gaming arcades and children play areas will continue to be in the prohibited segment.

Many states have issues different SOPs over the re-opening of such places.

The Punjab government for example provides for a token-based entry to malls as part of its guidelines. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that malls, restaurants and religious places in the national capital would open, but banquet halls and hotels would remain closed.