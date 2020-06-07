Over 2.5 Lakh Coronavirus Cases In India, Maharashtra Crosses China Tally

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state in the country with 85,975 cases (Representational)

Coronavirus cases in India crossed 2.5 lakh on Sunday, data from state governments showed, as a surge in infections continued amid increasing relaxations allowed by the government following an over two-month nationwide lockdown.

Maharashtra registered 3,007 new cases in the last 24 hours, the government said, and remains the worst state in the country with 85,975 cases. More than 3,000 people have died in the state home to India's financial and entertainment capital Mumbai.

The state has now surpassed China's COVID-19 tally of 83,036 confirmed cases, a health official said.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,515 more COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths. The total number of cases in the state is now 31,667, including 269 deaths, according to the Health Department.

Delhi, which is also witnessing a spike as people resumed regular activities and shed caution, has reported 27,654 cases of COVID-19 so far, including 761 deaths.

In Gujarat, the numbers of cases so far stand at 19,592 with 1,219 deaths.

Uttar Pradesh recorded the second-biggest spike in cases with 433 new patients that took the total to 10,536. On Friday, the state had reported 502 new cases.