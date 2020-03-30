Coronavirus Live Updates: Coronavirus Count Over 1,000 In India, Government Orders Sealing Of State And District Borders

Donald Trump ditches hopes of quick virus bounce-back for US





President Donald Trump on Sunday abandoned his timetable for life returning to normal in the United States, extending emergency coronavirus restrictions for another month, while Spain suffered its deadliest day. Trump, who had hoped to shortly re-open much of the US, said the death rate in the country was likely to increase for two weeks and announced "social distancing" guidelines would be in place until at least the end of April. More than 40 percent of the world's population has been asked to stay at home to halt the deadly march of a disease that has claimed some 33,880 lives. Hospitals are rapidly filling with patients in Europe and the United States -- now the focal points of a pandemic that began in Asia but has upended the global economy and upset everyday life in unprecedented ways. Spain announced 838 deaths in a 24-hour period, the third consecutive day it has seen a rise.



