Coronavirus Live Updates: Coronavirus Count Over 1,000 In India, Government Orders Sealing Of State And District Borders

India Lockdown: The nationwide lockdown has brought down the pollution levels in more than 90 cities.
The government on Sunday asked states to ensure the 21-day lockdown, asking them to help curb the exodus of migrant workers from cities, as the overall number of COVID-19 positive people crossed the 1000-mark. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who declared a 21-day lockdown last week, warned against violation of the restrictions, saying those doing so were "playing with their own lives". He also apologized for the lockdown decision inconveniencing the poor but made it clear that it was the need of the hour. Overall 27 people have died because of the virus. The deaths were reported from various states including Bengal, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar. A death each has been reported from these states. Maharashtra has reported 6 deaths, Madhya Pradesh 2, Karnataka 3, Gujarat 4, and Delhi 2. On Sunday, the number of those infected rose to 1024.
Donald Trump ditches hopes of quick virus bounce-back for US
President Donald Trump on Sunday abandoned his timetable for life returning to normal in the United States, extending emergency coronavirus restrictions for another month, while Spain suffered its deadliest day. Trump, who had hoped to shortly re-open much of the US, said the death rate in the country was likely to increase for two weeks and announced "social distancing" guidelines would be in place until at least the end of April. More than 40 percent of the world's population has been asked to stay at home to halt the deadly march of a disease that has claimed some 33,880 lives. Hospitals are rapidly filling with patients in Europe and the United States -- now the focal points of a pandemic that began in Asia but has upended the global economy and upset everyday life in unprecedented ways. Spain announced 838 deaths in a 24-hour period, the third consecutive day it has seen a rise.
Government Of India Principal Scientific Adviser explanation on Coronavirus
The principal scientific adviser to the Government of India, K. Vijay Raghavan explained the ongoing efforts of the scientific community to combat the coronavirus in India.
John Prine condition critical with coronavirus
Grammy-winning American singer John Prine has been hospitalized for coronavirus and is in "critical" condition, his family said Sunday.
Belgaum: 2442 Karnataka labourers working in Maharashtra were brought back in 62 buses by the state government yesterday.
Yogi Adityanath reviews arrangement for migrants at Agra Expressway
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited Agra Expressway to review the situation of the migrants, who were waiting for the bus amid lockdown in the country due to coronavirus pandemic. He took stock of the status of the transport and food facility having been made for the people sitting there.
Goa allows food delivery services to function during lockdown
The government of Goa on Sunday issued a notice, whereby, it authorised Swiggy, Zomato and other home delivery platforms to operate and deliver food, groceries and other essential items at doorsteps during the lockdown due to COVID-19.
Peak US death rate likely to hit in two weeks: Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump said Sunday that the peak death rate in the United States from the coronavirus pandemic was likely to hit in two weeks. Trump, during a briefing at the White House, also said that he was extending the government's "social distancing" guidelines until April 30. "The modelling estimates that the peak in death rate is likely to hit in two weeks," the president said.
Railways starts converting train coaches into isolation wards in Guwahati
The Indian Railways is converting train coaches into isolation wards to prepare for a fight against coronavirus to meet the increasing demand for beds. As part of this initiative, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has started converting coaches into isolation wards at the Coach Maintenance Depot in Kamakhya and Guwahati after consulting medical professionals at its NF Railway Central Hospital, Maligaon. Non-AC sleeper coaches are being converted into isolation wards for patients.