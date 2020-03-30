In Yogi Adityanath's Letter To Arvind Kejriwal, An Appeal And Assurance On Migrants

Yogi Adityanath wrote a letter to Arvind Kejriwal this morning.

As disturbing stories emerge of migrants workers - stranded amid nationwide lockdown over COVID-19 - struggling to reach their hometowns, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today wrote a letter to his Delhi counterpart, Arvind Kerjiwal.

The UP Chief Minister has urged Mr Kejriwal to take care of the migrant workers from UP living in the national capital. "I assure you that we will take care of every person from Delhi, who is currently living anywhere in Uttar Pradesh," the letter reads.

"I also have full faith that your government will take care of the health, food and all other needs of those from UP who are living in Delhi right now," it further says.

The state governments in UP, Delhi arranged special buses for the migrant labourers to help them return to their native states after many of them were seen taking journey of hundreds of kilometres on foot.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been repeatedly appealing to the migrant labourers in the national capital to stay wherever they are instead of trying to go back to their native states, highlighting risk of infection spreading to villages, where it has not reached yet.

Promising all possible help, including paying their rents if they are unable to do so, he said the people should think of themselves and their loved ones in this crisis and help contain the infection.

"We have made arrangements for you to stay. Sleeping arrangements have been made at schools. An entire stadium has been vacated," said Mr Kejriwal. The Delhi government has set up community kitchens to feed those in need.

On Sunday, the central government had asked states to seal borders and encourage migrant labourers to stay where they are by providing food and shelter.

The orders came amid an attempt to ensure the countrywide lockdown that had gone off-track over the last few days. Those who violated lock down and went home, should be placed in 14-day quarantine, the centre said.