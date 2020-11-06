Coronavirus Live Updates: 83.64 Lakh COVID-19 Cases Recorded In India

Coronavirus Cases in India: Up to 77,11,809 have recovered across the country till now. (File)

Up to 50,210 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in India on Thursday, 8.5% higher than a day before. About 83.64 lakh total cases have been recorded so far, with 1,24,315 deaths till now. Up to 77,11,809 have recovered across the country till now.

The average number of deaths per day has also fallen in the past seven weeks, from up to 1,165 between September 16 and 22 to 513 between October 28 and November 3, Health Ministry data shows.

Meanwhile, the UN General Assembly moved Thursday to hold a special session focused on international coordination in response to the coronavirus pandemic from December 3-4 in New York.

China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry by foreign nationals from India even with valid visas or residence permits because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Chinese embassy in New Delhi said on Thursday.

