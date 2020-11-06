Coronavirus Live Updates: 83.64 Lakh COVID-19 Cases Recorded In India

The average number of deaths per day has fallen in the past seven weeks, from up to 1,165 between September 16 and 22 to 513 between October 28 and November 3, Health Ministry data shows.

Coronavirus Cases in India: Up to 77,11,809 have recovered across the country till now. (File)

New Delhi:

Up to 50,210 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in India on Thursday, 8.5% higher than a day before. About 83.64 lakh total cases have been recorded so far, with 1,24,315 deaths till now. Up to 77,11,809 have recovered across the country till now.

The average number of deaths per day has also fallen in the past seven weeks, from up to 1,165 between September 16 and 22 to 513 between October 28 and November 3, Health Ministry data shows.

Meanwhile, the UN General Assembly moved Thursday to hold a special session focused on international coordination in response to the coronavirus pandemic from December 3-4 in New York.

China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry by foreign nationals from India even with valid visas or residence permits because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Chinese embassy in New Delhi said on Thursday.

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus Pandemic:

Nov 06, 2020 06:06 (IST)
UN Calls Special General Assembly Session On Coronavirus
The UN General Assembly moved Thursday to hold a special session focused on international coordination in response to the coronavirus pandemic from December 3-4 in New York.
Nov 06, 2020 06:03 (IST)
China bans foreign arrivals for fear of coronavirus resurgence

China defended a ban on non-Chinese arrivals from a growing list of countries as "reasonable and fair" as it guards against a resurgence of the coronavirus.

The Chinese embassy in the UK on Wednesday said Beijing had decided to "temporarily suspend" entry from Britain by non-Chinese nationals.

Embassies in Belgium, the Philippines, India, Ukraine and Bangladesh have since put out similar notices.

Covid-19 first emerged in central China late last year, but Beijing has largely brought its outbreak under control through tight travel restrictions and stringent health measures for anyone entering the country.
