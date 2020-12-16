Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 22,065 New COVID-19 Cases In India

Coronavirus Cases India: There are 3,39,820 active virus infections in the country. (Representational)

India's daily COVID-19 case count fell below 23,000, while the national recovery rate stood at over 95 per cent, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. The daily new coronavirus cases stand at 22,065 after 161 days, the ministry said.

India's coronavirus caseload mounted to 99,06,165 with 22,065 infections being reported in a day, while the deaths rose to 1,43,709 with 354 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am on Tuesday showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94,22,636 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.12 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent. There are 3,39,820 active coronavirus infections in the country which constitute 3.43 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The United States on Tuesday authorized its first rapid at-home test for Covid-19, which is available over-the-counter and produces a result in around 20 minutes. The test will sell for around $30 and the company plans to roll out three million units in January 2021, and millions more in subsequent months.

