Delhi Records 1,547 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate 1.96 Per Cent

The number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 6,415 on Wednesday. (Representational)

Delhi recorded 1,547 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with over 79,000 tests conducted, even as the positivity rate stood at 1.96 per cent, authorities said.

The deaths mounted to 10,147 with 32 new fatalities, while the active case tally dropped to 13,261 from 14,480 the previous day, they said.

This is the second consecutive day when the positivity rate remained below two per cent.

The positivity rate from December 3 to December 7 had successively dipped to 4.96 per cent, 4.78 per cent, 4.2 per cent, 3.68 per cent and 3.15 per cent respectively.

However, on December 8 it had risen again to 4.23 per cent, falling again to 3.42 pe rcent on December 9 and 2.46 per cent on December 10.

It had risen to 3.33 per cent again on December 11 and fell again to 2.64 per cent on December 12. It rose marginally again to 2.74 per cent on December 13, and fell again to 2.15 per cent on December 14.

These 1,547 fresh cases came out of 79,042 tests conducted the previous day, including 37,885 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,11,99, while the recovery rate stands at over 96 per cent.

The number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 6,415 on Wednesday from 6,420 on Monday.

The highest single-day spike till date -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on November 11.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the city is "aggressively tackling" the COVID-19 situation and not only has the positivity rate dipped to below 2 per cent, it is also the lowest figure since May.

According to the Wednesday bulletin, out of the total number of 18,804 beds in COVID hospitals, 15,088 are vacant.

It said 40 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by people under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights.

The Delhi government had significantly ramped up testing in the past few weeks, with the count on several times crossing the 60,000-mark.

As on Tuesday, the number of tests done per million was over 3.9 lakh, while the total number of tests stood at over 74 lakh.

The bulletin said 5,88,586 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of people in home isolation dropped to 7,745 on Wednesday from 8,516 the previous day.