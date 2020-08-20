Coronavirus Live News Updates: COVID-19 Recoveries In India Cross 2 Million

Coronavirus Live Updates: With a record 60,091 people recuperating from coronavirus infection in a day, the total recoveries on Wednesday crossed 2 million pushing the recovery rate to 73.64 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate hit a new low of 1.91 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said Wednesday.
The recoveries have surged to 20,37,870 in the country, while there are 6,76,514 active cases of COVID-19, according to the data updated at 8 am on Wednesday.
The record high recoveries have ensured that active cases of coronavirus infection, the "actual caseload" of the country, currently comprises less than 1/4th (only 24.45 per cent) of the total cases.
Higher number of recoveries and declining fatality has shown that India's graded strategy has worked. India has posted 13,61,356 more recoveries than the active cases, it said.
With 64,531 people testing positive in a day, India's COVID-19 tally increased to 27,67,273 on Wednesday, while the number if deaths climbed to 52,889 with 1,092 people dying due to the disease in a span of 24 hours.
Here are the updates of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:
Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious diseases official, said Wednesday the government wouldn't make any future COVID-19 vaccine obligatory for the general public -- though local jurisdictions could make it mandatory for some groups, like children.
Jharkhand reported 967 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths on Wednesday, according to the State Health Department.
The total cases in the state have climbed to 26,300, including 16,566 discharges and 278 deaths.
At present, the number of active cases stands at 9,456.