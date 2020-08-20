Coronavirus Live News Updates: COVID-19 Recoveries In India Cross 2 Million

With 64,531 people testing positive in a day, India's COVID-19 tally increased to 27,67,273 on Wednesday

Coronavirus Live Updates: With a record 60,091 people recuperating from coronavirus infection in a day, the total recoveries on Wednesday crossed 2 million pushing the recovery rate to 73.64 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate hit a new low of 1.91 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said Wednesday.

The recoveries have surged to 20,37,870 in the country, while there are 6,76,514 active cases of COVID-19, according to the data updated at 8 am on Wednesday.

The record high recoveries have ensured that active cases of coronavirus infection, the "actual caseload" of the country, currently comprises less than 1/4th (only 24.45 per cent) of the total cases.

Higher number of recoveries and declining fatality has shown that India's graded strategy has worked. India has posted 13,61,356 more recoveries than the active cases, it said.

With 64,531 people testing positive in a day, India's COVID-19 tally increased to 27,67,273 on Wednesday, while the number if deaths climbed to 52,889 with 1,092 people dying due to the disease in a span of 24 hours.

Here are the updates of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Aug 20, 2020 06:38 (IST) Concentrated focus required on increasing COVID-19 testing in Delhi: High Court

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday called for a concentrated focus on ramping up laboratory testing for COVID-19 in the national capital as 1,300-odd cases are still reported daily.

The high court also raised the question of migrant labourers returning to Delhi after Unlockdown-3 has been declared by the government and construction and industrial activity have picked up.

A bench of justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad asked whether adequate arrangements have been made by the Delhi government at the borders and other places, where industries or construction sites exist in the national capital, for large scale testing to detect COVID-19 cases and for segregating them without causing any inconvenience.

The bench directed the Delhi government to file a detailed status report on this aspect.

Aug 20, 2020 06:21 (IST) Donald Trump touts convalescent plasma as a coronavirus treatment

President Donald Trump on Wednesday touted the use of convalescent plasma as a treatment for COVID-19 and suggested a reported decision by regulators to put on hold an emergency authorization for its use could be politically motivated.

"I've heard fantastic things about convalescent plasma," Trump told a briefing.

An emergency approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of blood plasma as a coronavirus treatment has been put on hold over concerns the data backing it was too weak, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

"It could be a political decision," Trump said.

Aug 20, 2020 05:39 (IST) Coronavirus Vaccine Won't Be Mandatory In US, Says Top Heath Expert Anthony Fauci

Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious diseases official, said Wednesday the government wouldn't make any future COVID-19 vaccine obligatory for the general public -- though local jurisdictions could make it mandatory for some groups, like children.