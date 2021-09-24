Coronavirus Live News Updates: Active Cases Lowest In 187 Days

India added 31,923 new coronavirus infections yesterday.

India added 31,923 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,35,63,421, while the active cases declined to 3,01,640, the lowest in 187 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death count climbed to 4,46,050 with 282 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 0.90 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.77 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

