Coronavirus Live News Update: India Reports 30,773 New Cases In Last 24 Hours

India on Sunday reported 30,773 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours as the country seeks to reopen the country to overseas tourists. The death count rose by 309 to 444,838, the health ministry said. The active cases increased to 3,32,158, it said.

India, which has so far administered 80.43 crore vaccine doses, is looking to protect the population and welcome back tourists.

First five lakh foreign tourists will be issued visas free of cost in an attempt to revive the tourism, hospitality and aviation sectors badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020 when a nationwide lockdown was announced.

Top Union Home Ministry officials are deliberating with all stakeholders on the expected date and modalities for opening up of the country for foreign tourists.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Sep 20, 2021 06:20 (IST) Centre Warns 11 States About Emerging Challenge Of Dengue Virus Strain, Covid-19

The 11 states reporting a more dangerous type of dengue have been asked by the centre to take steps for early detection of cases, start fever helplines and stock adequate testing kits, larvicides and medicines.

Sep 20, 2021 06:15 (IST) AIIMS Study Observes Long Term Effect Of COVID-19 On Lifestyle

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi in a study observed obesity and allied comorbidities pose an enormous healthcare burden that requires a lifestyle modification by counselling and support from the provider.



The study titled ''Practice-based recommendations Lifestyle-related advice in the management of obesity: A step-wise approach'' stated that, "physicians'' regular encounter with obese patients and involvement in all aspects of medical management such as assessment, counselling and management of multidisciplinary teams makes them important stakeholders. For better prevention and management of obesity practise based recommendation is required"