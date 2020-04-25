Liquor Shops, Salons, Restaurants Will Not Be Allowed To Open: Centre

Coronavirus: The e-commerce websites will continue selling only essential items (File)

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs today clarified its Friday order allowing standalone shops to open in non-hotspot areas, and said business establishments like hair salons and spas that render services to customers will remain closed. It also said liquor shops and restaurants will also not open.

"Hair salons and barbershops render services. Our order is applicable to shops which deal in the sale of items. There is no order to open barbershops and hair salons. There is no order to open liquor shops too," senior home ministry official Punya Salila Srivastava was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

She also said restaurants and spas are also not permitted to operate.

Ms Srivastava further said the state governments cannot dilute the restrictions imposed by the central government but they can make them stricter if they want to.

In a late-night order, the Union Home Ministry announced the easing of restrictions as it allowed reopening of all neighbourhood shops. "All registered shops regd (registered) under Shops & Establishment Act of respective States/ UTs, including shops in residential complexes, neighborhood & standalone shops exempted from lockdown restrictions," the order read.

"Market complexes, except those within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, are allowed to open," it added.

The shops in the areas declared containment zones will not be permitted; shops in market complexes and shopping malls will also remain closed.

The e-commerce websites will continue selling only essential items, the centre said in its advisory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month extended the three-week coronavirus lockdown till May 3. Most of the businesses have been shut since last month, transport suspended and public movement restricted. Experts have warned that the lockdown will adversely impact the economy.

The centre earlier had eased restrictions in rural pockets, allowing some economic activities in non-hotspot areas from April 20.

With inputs from ANI