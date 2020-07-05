Kerala Makes Coronavirus Safety Rules A Must For One Year

Coronavirus: Masks and six feet of social distancing will apply everywhere, Kerala said.

Safety rules for the coronavirus pandemic will have to be followed for the next one year, the Kerala government said on Sunday. Wearing masks or face covers in public and social distancing are among the rules that will be mandatory.

Masks will also have to be worn at workplaces and six feet of social distancing will apply everywhere.

Weddings can only be attended by up to 50 people and funerals by 20.

No manner of social gatherings, get-togethers, processions, dharnas, congregations or demonstration can be conducted without written permission from authorities. Participants in such gatherings will not exceed 10 people, the government said.

In shops and all other commercial establishments, the maximum number of people or customers allowed at a time shall not exceed 20 depending on the size of the room to maintain social distancing of six feet.

Spitting in public places, roads or pavements will be strictly banned.

Passes will not be needed for interstate travel but passengers will need to register at Jagratha e-platform.

Kerala, which had reported India's first coronavirus case in late January, has logged 5,204 infections to date and has been seen by health experts as one of the most successful states in attempts to contain the coronavirus till now.

Here is the full order by the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Kerala government on COVID-19: