'Kerala Has Flattened Coronavirus Curve', Says State Finance Minister

Coronavirus: Kerala has reported 503 COVID-19 cases and four deaths so far (File)

Kerala has flattened the coronavirus curve 100 days after the first case was confirmed, state Finance Minister Thomas Isaac tweeted Saturday morning, adding that with only 16 active cases in hospitals across the state, the government was bracing itself for a third wave of infections.

"On the 100th day of confirmation of the first case of COVID-19, Kerala flattened the curve. Only 16 active cases remain in hospitals. We are bracing ourselves for the 3rd wave," Mr Isaac wrote.

The minister's tweet comes hours after Dr David Nabarro, the World Health Organisation's (WHO) special COVID-19 envoy, told NDTV that India's curve would likely only flatten by the end of July.

Kerala, which reported the first three novel coronavirus cases in India, has done well to contain the infectious virus and prevent its spread so far. The southern state has reported 503 COVID-19 cases, of which 484 were discharged after receiving treatment. Only four deaths have been recorded.

The significant statistic, however, is that the state saw just five new cases in the first week of this month; two were detected on May 2 and three on May 4.

In a line graph shared by Mr Isaac, the number of active COVID-19 cases is shown in yellow and the curve is shown to be plunging dramatically downwards from April 9.

Coronavirus: Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac tweeted this graph this morning

By contrast the curve representing people who have recovered from the virus (represented in green) soars equally dramatically upwards from the same date.

Kerala's efforts to battle the novel coronavirus include an extended 28-day quarantine period for suspected cases; nationwide this period is 14 days. Also, last month, inspired by COVID-19 efforts in South Korea, Kerala became the first state to use walk-in kiosks for mass collection of samples.

The state government's move came as other states faced challenges in ramping up existing health infrastructure to deal with mass testing demands.

Across the country the number of confirmed coronavirus cases is inching towards 60,000 with nearly 2,000 deaths linked to the virus. Health Ministry data this morning showed 3,320 new cases and 95 deaths in the past 24 hours.

A possible silver lining is the recovery rate - the number of people who have fought off the infection expressed as a percentage of the total number of cases - has been rising steadily nationwide. It is currently 29.91 per cent.

However, the centre has warned states against relaxing guidelines and letting their guard down, particularly as the nationwide lockdown is lifted in phases over the coming days.