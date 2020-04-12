BS Yediyurappa Hits Bengaluru Roads To Inspect Lockdown

BS Yediyurappa also interacted with some fruits, vegetable vendors and other traders.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa sprang a surprise on Sunday when he went for rounds in Bengaluru to inspect the implementation of lockdown without any prior information.

The surpise tour comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with the Chief Ministers of all the states to discuss the lockdown over COVID-19 pandemic.

According to sources close to the Chief Minister, there was no pre-

decided schedule for the city rounds but all of a sudden, the Chief Minister made the plan.

Two days ago, Mr Yediyurappa had revamped the cabinet by assigning district level responsibility to the ministers and retained Bengaluru urban district with him.

His convoy also passed through Malleshwaram, Yashwanthapura, Goraguntepalya, Dasarahalli, Sumanahalli, Nagarabavi, Kamakshipalya Govindarajanagar, Vijayanagar, Padmanabhanagar and other parts of the city.

A few vehicles engaged in supplying essential services were found on the roads as the convoy crossed them.

On the way, he spoke to the policemen on traffic duty about the challenges they faced.

He also interacted with some fruits, vegetable vendors and other traders about the difficulties facing them.

A fruit vendor told Mr Yediyurappa that passes have been a big issue, to which he directed the officials to ensure that the merchants and traders supplying essential goods should not

be troubled.

Some students and a few residents too got to speak to the Chief Minister.