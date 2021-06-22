Karnataka Eases Covid Lockdown Restrictions In 4 Districts

COVID-19 Lockdown: Karnataka relaxed Covid restrictions in four districts.

The Karnataka government on Tuesday further relaxed the COVID-19 related restrictions in four districts allowing all shops other than those air-conditioned, to function from 6 am to 1 pm.

However, air-conditioned shopping complexes and malls will continue to remain shut. In an order, revenue department Principal Secretary N Manjunatha Prasad said the lockdown norms have been relaxed in Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Davanagere, and Chamarajanagara districts with immediate effect and until 5 am of July 5.

"In exercise of powers conferred under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Chairman, State Executive Committee, after assessing current COVID-19 situation in certain districts, hereby permits functioning of all shops other than air-conditioned shops, air conditioned shopping complexes and malls, from 6 am to 1 pm," the order said.

The government had imposed restrictions from April 27 in view of the surge in coronavirus cases and relaxed the curbs in a phased manner, following a decline in infections.

