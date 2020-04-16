Watch: Currency Notes Found On Roads In Madhya Pradesh Amid Lockdown, No Takers

Currency notes found lying unclaimed on road triggered panic among the locals in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

Currency notes found lying unclaimed on road triggered panic among the locals in Madhya Pradesh's Indore - a Covid-19 hotspot with more than 500 cases.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon when the local residents spotted currency notes in the denomination of 20, 50, 100, 200 and 500 rupees lying unclaimed on the road.

The patrolling teams of the Indore police received a call from the people and picked up the currency with precautionary measures. The currency was later sanitised.

No one has claimed the ownership of notes so far and investigation is on in the matter.

"Our patrolling teams got to know about the development from the local residents and rushed to the spot at around 12.30 pm. With no one claiming ownership of the notes strewn on the road, the cops first sanitized all the notes and then seized it for further investigation," police official Rajiv Singh Bhadoria told NDTV.

Hira Nagar area of Indore

"We're scanning the CCTV grabs from cameras installed near the spot to find out whether the notes had accidentally slipped away from someone or they were deliberately thrown on the road," Mr Bhadoria said.

According to police sources, the total value of the notes totals to Rs 6,480.

As many 938 Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Madhya Pradesh with 53 deaths. Indore alone has reported 554 cases, with 37 deaths.