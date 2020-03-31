Marriage In The Time Of COVID-19: Sanitisers, Masks At Indore Function

The number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 1397 on Tuesday.

The complete nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week over coronavirus couldn't have come at a worse time for Indore's Akshay Jain. His daughter, Kinjal, was getting married on March 31. The options with Mr Jain were limited - either postpone the function or severely cut down on his grand plans for his daughter's big day. The Jain family chose the latter.

Desperate situations call for desperate measures. All the pre-wedding functions were cancelled. The invitees - which included office-bearers of around 40 trusts in Indore - were axed from the elaborate guest list. Only close family members from both sides attended the wedding - that too after taking all coronavirus precautions advised by the authorities.

Kinjal and the groom - a central government employee in Mumbai - dressed simply and wore masks. The guests at the wedding also wore masks. The couple didn't want to risk floral garlands from outside so they exchanged pearl necklaces.

All those present at the low-key function used hand sanitizers as a safety measure. They also maintained a safe distance, even while getting photographed after the wedding.

The wedding was not as they had planned, but certainly an experience they will cherish all their lives.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 1397 on Tuesday, with 35 deaths. Indore has emerged as the local epicenter in Madhya Pradesh with 44 COVID-19 cases; the state's total is 66.

While announcing a three-week shutdown last week, PM Modi had emphasised on the need to maintain social distance, saying it was the only option to fight the rapidly spreading virus, which has killed over 40,000 people across the world.