Taxes On Covid-Related Drugs, Equipment Are Unacceptable

A family that buys an imported oxygen concentrator has to pay 12% in taxes. (Representational)

Indian and global medical experts are shocked at the Indian government making money off the sick and dying. Every expert consulted for this report said this has to stop.

A family that buys an imported oxygen concentrator still has to pay the government 12 per cent in taxes called IGST. Till May 1, this tax was 28 per cent. The reduction was announced as a relief measure. Why 12 per cent? Why not zero tax at a time like this? People who use these oxygen machines are covid patients and yet the government is actually asking them to pay taxes so that it helps government revenue. With oxygen concentrators, people may, with doctors' advice, be able to avoid hospitalization. Shouldn't a measure like this be rewarded or incentivized instead of being taxed?

Extracting revenue from ordinary people for the government budget is even more widespread - the government is taxing people who buy Covid-related medical drugs like Remdesivir and others, as well as taxing the supplements and medical grade oxygen for oxygen cylinders, with a tax as high as 12 per cent.

Global experts question why is it necessary for India to make money out of this terrible crisis - when the people of India are on their knees.

Families all across our country are going through terrible suffering and pain; many are losing all their life savings trying to save their loved ones. Insurance companies don't cover those who are going through hugely expensive tests and Covid care at home.

At this time, the medical world is shocked to see what they call the government "profiteering" in the midst the grief and anguish that ordinary people of India are going through.

The widespread demand is that taxes must be immediately reduced to zero on all kinds of medical equipment used for Covid.