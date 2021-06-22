India's Fresh Covid Cases Drop Below 50,000, First In 3 Months

With the fresh Covid cases, the country's tally of cases has climbed to 2.99 crore, as per Union Health Ministry. The number of active cases is now 6.62 lakh, less than seven lakh after 79 days.

The daily positivity rate further dropped to 2.56 per cent. It for the 15th straight day that India is seeing a positivity rate below 5 per cent.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, on Monday reported 6,270 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 59.79 lakh. 21 cases of the Delta Plus Covid variant, the mutant version of the Delta variant, have been found in Maharashtra so far, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

After Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have the highest number of infections.

Delhi saw 89 cases and 11 deaths over the past 24 hours. This is the lowest daily case count the capital has recorded since April last year. The positivity rate dipped to 0.16 per cent, the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic.

Assam recorded 2,805 new infection and 35 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours. The state government on Monday relaxed the Covid curfew in places where the number of fresh positive cases has been below 400 in the past ten days.

Mizoram is now witnessing a spike in number of positive cases. The state on Monday registered 374 new cases. With this, the state now has 4,227 active cases.

86,16,373 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered across the country in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day coverage so far on Day One of centre's new vaccination policy roll-out.

16,64,360 samples were tested in the country in the last 24 hours, with a total of 39.4 samples tested so far.