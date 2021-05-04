India Covid Cases Cross 2-Crore Mark; 3.57 Lakh New Cases, 3,449 Deaths

India's total caseload of over 2.02 crore Covid infections is the second-highest globally, behind the United States and ahead of Brazil.

Maharashtra, which had been reporting over 60,000 coronavirus cases in a day last month, on Monday logged 48,621 new cases. The number of recoveries surpassed the case figure - 59,500 patients were discharged in 24 hours. Mumbai on Monday logged 2,624 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, registering its lowest one-day spike in over 5 weeks.

After Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have the highest number of infections.

Delhi on Monday reported as many as 18,043 new coronavirus cases and 448 deaths, the highest daily death count so far. The fresh cases have been the lowest in the capital since April 15.

In Kerala, it's a week of strict restrictions beginning today, in which only essential services are being allowed. Offices can stay open with only 25 people present physically. As many as 26,011 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths and 19,519 recoveries were reported in Kerala on Monday.

Tamil Nadu announced more restrictions, including a bar on running shops other than those selling essential items, from May 6 to 20. The state reported 20,952 new Covid cases and 122 deaths.

This morning, more international aid, which has pouring into the country, arrived with consignments of oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and other medical equipment, the Foreign Ministry said.

17.08 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the last 24 hours. Over 15.89 crore shots have been administered since the inoculation drive began in January.

Adar Poonawalla's Serum Institute of India is set to invest 240 million pounds in facilities in the United Kingdom and could even manufacture vaccines in the UK in future, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday.