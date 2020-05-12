Over 450 Shramik Special Trains Reach More Than 5 Lakh Migrants To Their States: Railways

Migrants are given free meals and water during the journey. (Representational)

Indian Railways has run over 450 ''shramik special trains'' and brought over 5 lakh migrant labourers to their respective states, said RD Bajpai, Railways Executive Director.

"We have run more than 450 ''shramik special trains'' and brought over 5 lakh migrants to their respective states. Our target is to run more than 100 trains a day and we will achieve it," Mr Bajpai told news agency ANI.

In these Shramik special trains, proper screening of passengers is ensured before they board the train and are given free meals and water during the journey.