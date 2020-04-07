Coronavirus India - 'Let's Live With Hardship A Little Longer': Venkaiah Naidu On Lockdown

People must abide by any decision on the coronavirus lockdown "even if the hardship continues beyond April 14", Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said today, amid calls for extending the restrictions from states like Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Assam.
"Let's live with the hardship a little longer for a better tomorrow," he said in a statement on Tuesday, as two weeks of the 21-day nationwide lockdown in force from March 25 ended.
Mr Naidu said the next week would be critical in deciding on an exit from the lockdown. The data on the extent and rate of spread of the COVID-19 infection would have a bearing on exit strategy, he said.
Referring to the consultations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers on an exit strategy, Mr Naidu said people should abide by "whatever decision follows and cooperate with the same spirit that has so far been demonstrated even if hardship were to continue after April 14".
The statement comes in the backdrop of consultations over whether to extend the lockdown amid rising cases in India. PM Modi, at a cabinet meet yesterday, asked ministers to come up with a "graded plan" for after the lockdown, which was seen to hint at partial restoration and gradual rollback of the shutdown.
"Between the considerations of the health of the people and stabilization of our economy being debated, the former shall take precedence over the later. In my view, while the concerns of economy can wait for another day, that of health can't," the Vice President said.
Speaking on the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Markaz Nizamuddin, which has been linked to a third of coronavirus cases in the country, Mr Naidu said it was an "avoidable aberration and an eye opener to all others".
"The extent of participation in this congregation and its multiplier effect has upset our expectations. This avoidable episode highlighted the consequences of any slip by way of violating the rules of social and physical distancing to contain the spread of virus," he said.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai283
Pune70
Mumbai Suburban45
Thane24
Sangli24
Nagpur15
Ahmednagar12
Palghar5
Latur5
Raigad5
Yavatmal4
Buldhana4
Satara3
Osmanabad3
Aurangabad2
Ratnagiri2
Washim1
Sindhudurg1
Nashik1
Amravati1
Kolhapur1
Jalgaon1
Hingoli1
Gondia1
Details Awaited*234
748
647
56
45
DistrictCases
Chennai78
Coimbatore44
Tirunelveli32
Erode30
Dindigul27
Namakkal22
Theni15
Madurai15
Karur12
Tiruchirappalli9
Thiruvarur9
Salem9
Tiruppur9
Villupuram8
Tiruvannamalai7
Thiruvallur7
Thoothukudi6
Cuddalore6
Nagapattinam5
Kanniyakumari5
Kanchipuram5
Virudhunagar5
Sivaganga5
Thanjavur4
Chengalpattu3
Vellore3
The Nilgiris2
Ramanathapuram2
Ariyalur1
Ranipet1
Details Awaited*235
621 50
608 50
8
5
DistrictCases
South128
Shahdara20
South West16
East11
West11
North East9
North West9
South East9
New Delhi6
North6
Central4
Details Awaited*294
523
497
19
7
DistrictCases
Kasaragod132
Kannur47
Ernakulam22
Pathanamthitta14
Thiruvananthapuram14
Malappuram10
Thrissur10
Kozhikode7
Palakkad6
Idukki5
Kottayam3
Wayanad3
Alappuzha2
Kollam2
Details Awaited*50
327 13
267 10
58 3
2
DistrictCases
Hyderabad55
Warangal Urban12
Medchal Malkajgiri9
Ranga Reddy7
Karimnagar5
Mahabubnagar4
Kamareddy4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Nalgonda3
Sangareddy2
Nizamabad2
Jogulamba Gadwal2
Suryapet1
Mulugu1
Nagarkurnool1
Jangoan1
Mahabubabad1
Medak1
Details Awaited*206
321
280
34
7
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar28
Agra13
Meerut12
Lucknow7
Ghaziabad6
Ghazipur3
Varanasi3
Baghpat2
Moradabad2
Bareilly1
Jaunpur1
Kanpur Nagar1
Kheri1
Pilibhit1
Shamli1
Details Awaited*223
305
281
21
3
DistrictCases
Jaipur37
Bhilwara23
Jodhpur21
Jhunjhunu13
Tonk11
Churu7
Ajmer5
Bharatpur4
Dungarpur3
Alwar3
Pratapgarh2
Dausa2
Nagaur2
Udaipur1
Jaisalmer1
Sikar1
Pali1
Dholpur1
Banswara1
Details Awaited*149
288 14
264 11
21
3 3
DistrictCases
Spsr Nellore13
Krishna10
Visakhapatnam6
Y.s.r. Kadapa4
Chittoor2
East Godavari1
Guntur1
Prakasam1
West Godavari1
Details Awaited*227
266 40
262 40
1
3
DistrictCases
Indore93
Bhopal10
Jabalpur7
Ujjain6
Gwalior2
Morena2
Shivpuri2
Details Awaited*43
165
156
0
9
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban47
Mysuru20
Chikballapur10
Bidar10
Uttar Kannad10
Dakshin Kannad6
Kalaburagi5
Ballari4
Udupi3
Belagavi3
Bengaluru Rural2
Davangere2
Bagalkot1
Dharwad1
Tumakuru1
Kodagu1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*24
151
135
12
4
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad46
Surat12
Vadodara10
Gandhinagar9
Bhavnagar7
Rajkot7
Porbandar3
Gir Somnath2
Kachchh1
Mahesana1
Panch Mahals1
Patan1
Chhotaudepur1
Botad1
Details Awaited*42
144
110
22
12
DistrictCases
Srinagar21
Bandipora11
Badgam7
Udhampur4
Jammu3
Rajauri3
Baramulla2
Pulwama2
Shopian2
Details Awaited*54
109
103
4
2
DistrictCases
Kolkata15
Nadia5
Hooghly4
24 Paraganas North3
Medinipur East3
24 Paraganas South2
Howrah2
Medinipur West1
Details Awaited*56
91 11
75 8
13 3
3
DistrictCases
Gurugram30
Faridabad9
Palwal6
Panipat4
Nuh4
Sirsa3
Ambala2
Panchkula2
Bhiwani1
Hisar1
Karnal1
Rohtak1
Sonipat1
Details Awaited*25
90 6
64 6
25
1
DistrictCases
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18
S.a.s Nagar13
Amritsar6
Hoshiarpur6
Jalandhar6
Ludhiana4
Mansa2
Faridkot1
Patiala1
Pathankot1
Details Awaited*18
76
66
4
6
DistrictCases
Patna5
Munger4
Saharsa2
Begusarai1
Lakhisarai1
Nalanda1
Siwan1
Details Awaited*17
32
31
0
1
DistrictCases
Dehradun6
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*24
31 5
26 4
5 1
0
DistrictCases
Marigaon2
Karimganj1
Nalbari1
Details Awaited*22
26
26
0
0
DistrictCases
Khordha3
Details Awaited*18
21
19
2
0
DistrictCases
Chandigarh16
Details Awaited*2
18
18
0
0
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil2
Details Awaited*1
14
4
10
0
DistrictCases
Kangra3
Details Awaited*10
13
10
2
1
DistrictCases
Raipur4
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*3
10
2
8
0
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
10
10
0
0
DistrictCases
North Goa2
South Goa1
Details Awaited*4
7
7
0
0
DistrictCases
Mahe1
Details Awaited*4
5
4
1
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*4
4
4
0
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Details Awaited*1
2
2
0
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1 1
1 1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1
0
0