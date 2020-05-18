No Need To Shut Entire Office If One Or Two COVID-19 Cases Reported: Centre

The entire office building need not be closed if one or two cases of COVID-19 are reported there and work can resume after it is disinfected as per protocol, the Union health ministry said today.
However, if there is a larger outbreak, the entire building will have to be closed for 48 hours. All staff will work from home till the building is adequately disinfected and is declared fit for re-occupation, it said in the guidelines on preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in workplace settings.
The document outlines the preventive and response measures to be observed to contain the spread of COVID-19 in workplace settings.
It stated that any staff reportedly suffering from a flu-like illness should not attend office and seek medical advice from local health authorities. Such persons, if diagnosed as a suspect or confirmed case of COVID-19 should immediately inform office authorities, it said.
"Any staff requesting home quarantine based on the containment zone activities in their residential areas should be permitted to work from home. DoPT guidelines with respect to organizing meetings, coordinating visitors shall be scrupulously followed," the guidelines stated.
The high-risk exposure contacts will be quarantined for 14 days and they will follow the guidelines on home quarantine and undergo testing as per ICMR protocol while low-risk exposure contacts shall continue to work and closely monitor their health for next 14 days, the ministry stated in the guidelines.
It stated that since offices and other workplaces are relatively close setting with shared spaces like corridors, elevators and stairs, cafeteria, meeting rooms and conference halls, coronavirus infection can spread relatively fast among officials, staff and visitors.
"Thus there is a need to prevent importation of infection in workplace settings and to respond in a timely and effective manner in case a suspect case of COVID-19 is detected in these settings so as to limit the spread of infection," the ministry said in the document.
The basic preventive measures include maintaining social distancing of at least one meter, mandatory use of face covers or masks, practicing frequent hand-washing for at least 40-60 seconds even when hands are not visibly dirty and use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers.
Respiratory etiquettes such as covering mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing with a tissue, handkerchief or flexed elbow and disposing of used tissues properly should be strictly followed besides self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest, the guidelines stated.
As for offices, guidelines with respect to preventive measures specific to offices issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) should be followed, it said.
The ministry, however, stated that, despite taking the measures, occurrence COVID-19 infection among the employees working in the office cannot be ruled out.
"If there one or two cases are reported, disinfection procedure will be limited to places/areas visited by the patient in the past 48 hrs. There is no need to close the entire office building/halt work in other areas of the office and work can be resumed after disinfection as per laid down protocol," the guidelines noted.
When one or a few people who share a room or close office space are found to be suffering from symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, the ill person should be placed in a room or area where they are isolated from others at the workplace and should be provided a mask or face cover till such time he/she is examined by a doctor.
Central or state health authorities concerned should be reported about such cases and a risk assessment will be undertaken by the designated public health authority, and accordingly, further advice shall be made regarding the management of a case, his/her contacts and need for disinfection, the guidelines stated.
If a suspected case reports very mild or mild symptoms on an assessment by the health authorities, the person would be placed in home isolation, subject to fulfilment of criteria laid down in Health ministry, it stated.
The rapid response team of the district concerned shall be requisitioned and will undertake the listing of contacts. The necessary actions for contact tracing and disinfection of the workplace will start once the test report of the patient is received as positive, the guidelines said.
"If there are large numbers of contacts from a pre-symptomatic/asymptomatic case, there could be a possibility of a cluster emerging in a workplace setting. Due to the close environment in workplace settings, this could even be a large cluster.."
"The essential principles of risk assessment, isolation and quarantine of contacts, case referral and management will remain the same. However, the scale of arrangements will be higher," the ministry said.
Contacts are those who have been exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case anytime between 2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the date of isolation or maximum 14 days after the onset of symptoms.
High-risk contact are those who have touched body fluids of the patient, had direct physical contact with the patient, including physical examination without personal protection equipment (PPE), touched or cleaned the linens or dishes of the patient and was in close proximity (within 1 meter) of the confirmed case without precautions and travelled in same environment but not having a high-risk exposure
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Akola264
Aurangabad1029
Dhule79
Jalgaon296
Mumbai21995
Mumbai Suburban2193
Nagpur343
Nashik880
Palghar400
Pune4321
Satara144
Solapur389
Thane5056
Yavatmal95
Ahmednagar61
Amravati118
Beed5
Bhandara7
Buldhana35
Chandrapur5
Hingoli105
Jalna46
Kolhapur77
Latur48
Nanded83
Nandurbar31
Parbhani10
Raigad574
Ratnagiri94
Sangli54
Gadchiroli5
gondia1
Osmanabad12
Sindhudurg8
Wardha3
Washim5
33053 2347
24167 1684
7688 600
1198 63
DistrictCases
Chittoor201
Guntur356
Krishna373
Kurnool616
Sri Potti Sriramulu Nell*149
Anantapur201
East Godavari60
Prakasam55
Srikakulam26
Visakhapatnam69
West Godavari73
Y.S.R.112
Vizianagaram7
2407 52
901
1456 103
50 1
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Rural7
Bengaluru Urban238
Mysuru97
Bagalkote75
Ballari18
Belagavi153
Bidar60
Chikkaballapura20
Dakshina Kannada50
Dharwad26
Gadag22
Kalaburagi128
Mandya153
Tumakuru11
Uttara Kannada55
Vijayapura73
Chamarajanagara0
Chikkamagaluru3
Chitradurga8
Davangere109
Hassan30
Haveri6
Kodagu3
Kolar10
Koppal3
Raichur6
Ramanagara2
Shivamogga10
Udupi15
Yadgir13
1147 55
601 41
509 13
37 1
DistrictCases
North Goa13
South Goa7
29 12
22 12
7
0
DistrictCases
Chengalpattu386
Chennai5878
Kanchipuram176
Madurai180
Namakkal90
Ranipet66
Thanjavur106
Thiruvallur390
Thiruvarur36
Tiruppur113
Vellore57
Virudhunagar54
Ariyalur396
Coimbatore157
Cuddalore407
Dharmapuri5
Dindigul113
Erode65
Kallakurichi132
Kanniyakumari51
Karur77
Nagapattinam53
Perambalur113
Pudukkottai16
Ramanathapuram46
Salem53
Sivaganga24
Tenkasi54
The Nilgiris14
Theni89
Tiruchirappalli85
Tirunelveli211
Tirupathur28
Tiruvannamalai155
Tuticorin80
Villupuram349
Krishnagiri24
11224 639
6974 1
4172 634
78 4
DistrictCases
Kannur143
Kottayam31
Alappuzha12
Idukki26
Kasaragod207
Kollam34
Kozhikode47
Malappuram38
Palakkad34
Pathanamthitta25
Thiruvananthapuram25
Thrissur27
Ernakulam28
Wayanad26
601 14
100 12
497 2
4
DistrictCases
Raipur7
Korba28
Balod11
Baloda Bazar6
Balrampur0
Bastar0
Bemetara0
Bijapur0
Bilaspur2
Dantewada0
Dhamtari0
Durg10
Gariyaband1
Janjgir-Champa11
Jashpur0
Kabirdham9
Kanker0
Kondagaon0
Korea3
Mahasamund1
Mungeli0
Narayanpur0
Raigarh0
Rajnandgaon1
Sukma0
Surajpur7
Surguja2
86 19
27 16
59 3
0
DistrictCases
Hyderabad1047
MedchalMalkajgiri18
Ranga Reddy57
Suryapet82
Vikarabad33
Warangal Urban11
Adilabad21
Jagitial16
Jangoan4
Jayashankar Bhupalapally3
Jogulamba Gadwal41
Kamareddy7
Karimnagar7
Khammam9
Kumuram Bheem Asifabad4
Mahabubnagar16
Mancherial18
Medak6
Nalgonda23
Narayanpet0
Nirmal17
Nizamabad66
RajannaSircilla2
Sangareddy9
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Mahabubabad1
Mulugu1
Nagarkurnool2
Peddapalli2
Siddipet1
Wanaparthy0
Warangal Rural23
YadadriBhuvanagiri25
1551 42
525 21
992 21
34
DistrictCases
Baleshwar120
Bhadrak72
Jajapur139
Dhenkanal2
Kalahandi2
Kendrapara29
Khordha56
Koraput1
Sundargarh28
Anugul11
Balangir6
Bargarh0
Boudh5
Cuttack28
Deogarh2
Gajapati1
Ganjam305
Jagatsinghapur25
Jharsuguda2
Kandhamal3
Kendujhar8
Malkangiri0
Mayurbhanj14
Nabarangpur0
Nayagarh10
Nuapada0
Puri34
Rayagada0
Sambalpur3
Sonepur0
828 91
604 66
220 24
4 1
DistrictCases
Barwani30
Bhopal1093
Dewas73
Dhar111
East Nimar140
Gwalior79
Indore2723
Jabalpur199
Ujjain413
Agar Malwa13
Alirajpur3
Betul8
Burhanpur156
Chhindwara5
Dindori2
Harda3
Hoshangabad39
Khargone105
Mandsaur71
Morena39
Raisen67
Ratlam25
Sagar23
Shajapur9
Shandol4
Sheopur5
Tikamgarh7
Vidisha16
Anuppur3
Ashoknagar4
Balaghat0
Bhind23
Chhatarpur1
Damoh1
Datia5
Guna3
Jhabua9
Katni0
Mandla7
Narsinghpur1
Neemuch51
Niwari0
Panna2
Rajgarh3
Rewa15
Satna11
Sehore7
Seoni1
Shivpuri5
Sidhi4
Singrauli0
Umaria2
4977 188
2326 95
2403 88
248 5
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad9093
Anand89
Arvalli81
Banas Kantha85
Bhavnagar114
Gandhinagar170
PanchMahals62
Surat1192
Vadodara709
Bharuch34
Botad53
Chhotaudepur17
Dang3
Dohad28
GirSomnath28
Jamnagar36
Kachchh16
Kheda49
Mahesana64
Mahisagar52
Narmada13
Naysari9
Patan57
Rajkot83
SabarKantha33
Surendranagar10
Tapi3
Valsad16
Amreli3
DevbhumiDwarka11
Junagadh11
Morbi2
Porbandar5
11379 391
6221 166
4499 191
659 34
DistrictCases
Ajmer233
Banswara114
Bharatpur119
Jaipur1588
Jhalawar51
Jodhpur1088
Kota324
Nagaur172
Alwar34
Barmer3
Bhilwara85
Bikaner57
Chittorgarh229
Churu22
Dausa32
Dholpur20
Dungarpur63
Hanumangarh15
Jaisalmer38
Jhunjhunu57
Karauli7
Pali77
Rajsamand56
SawaiMadhopur21
Sikar30
Tonk152
Udaipur512
Baran3
Bundi0
Ganganagar3
Jalore37
Pratapgarh5
Sirohi9
5202 242
2079 84
2992 153
131 5
DistrictCases
Faridabad154
Sonipat139
Ambala40
Bhiwani8
CharkiDadri5
Fatehabad9
Gurugram514
Hisar7
Jhajjar107
Jind21
Kaithal6
Karnal19
Kurukshetra4
Nuh63
Palwal21
Panchkula26
Panipat39
Rohtak24
Sirsa7
Yamunanagar6
Mahendragarh4
Rewari13
910 23
334
562 48
14 1
DistrictCases
Agra829
Aligarh92
Amroha39
Bareilly11
Bijnor48
Bulandshahr74
Firozabad161
Gautam Buddha Nagar375
Kanpur Nagar248
Lucknow265
Mathura60
Meerut337
Moradabad166
Muzaffarnagar37
Rae Bareli53
Rampur56
Saharanpur242
Sant Kabeer Nagar39
Varanasi114
Auraiya18
Ayodhya29
Azamgarh22
Baghpat24
Bahraich44
Balrampur17
Banda22
Basti59
Bhadohi3
Budaun20
Etah18
Etawah6
Ghaziabad366
Ghazipur39
Gonda17
Gorakhpur22
Hapur80
Hardoi15
Jalaun35
Jaunpur34
Jhansi38
Kannauj26
Kasganj6
Kaushambi4
Mainpuri8
Mau6
Mirzapur7
Pilibhit13
Pratapgarh4
Prayagraj8
Sambhal52
Shamli23
Shravasti6
Sitapur22
Sultanpur28
Unnao4
Ambedkar Nagar19
Amethi32
Ballia15
Barabanki29
Chandauli9
Chitrakoot4
Deoria18
Farrukhabad16
Fatehpur1
Hamirpur1
Hathras21
Kanpur Dehat2
Kheri28
Kushi Nagar6
Lalitpur2
Maharajganj20
Mahoba1
Shahjahanpur7
Siddharth Nagar47
Sonbhadra1
4259 1
1714 1
2441
104
DistrictCases
Central1742
East411
New Delhi2996
North1052
North East479
North West1240
Shahdara488
South783
South East562
South West567
West813
10054 721
5409 131
4485 559
160 31
DistrictCases
Dhubri5
Goalpara8
Marigaon7
Baksa0
Barpeta1
Biswanath1
Bongaigaon7
Cachar12
Charaideo0
Chirang1
Darrang0
Dhemaji0
Dibrugarh0
Dima Hasao0
Golaghat10
Hailakandi4
Hojai3
Jorhat4
Kamrup3
Kamrup Metro26
KarbiAnglong0
Karimganj3
Kokrajhar2
Lakhimpur1
Majuli0
Nagaon1
Nalbari4
Sivasagar1
Sonitpur2
South SalmaraMancachar1
Tinsukia1
Udalguri0
West KarbiAnglong0
101 9
58 9
41
2
DistrictCases
East District0
North District0
South District0
West District0
0
0
0
0
DistrictCases
Buxar62
Gaya9
Munger126
Patna110
Rohtas100
Arwal15
Aurangabad19
Banka9
Begusarai38
Bhagalpur36
Bhojpur40
Darbhanga19
Gopalganj23
Jehanabad23
Kaimur (bhabua)39
Lakhisarai15
Madhepura22
Madhubani63
Nalanda65
Nawada28
PurbiChamparan18
Purnia5
Saran15
Siwan40
Vaishali20
Araria7
Jamui15
Katihar12
Khagaria30
Kishanganj15
Muzaffarpur27
Pashchim Champaran26
Saharsa18
Samastipur19
Sheikhpura26
Sheohar4
Sitamarhi7
Supaul9
1262 83
779 60
475 22
8 1
DistrictCases
24 Paraganas North378
24 Paraganas South120
Darjeeling9
Howrah653
Jalpaiguri5
Kalimpong7
Kolkata1439
Maldah49
Medinipur East56
Medinipur West21
Hooghly163
Murshidabad12
Nadia19
Paschim Bardhaman19
Purba Bardhaman19
Alipurduar3
Bankura2
Birbhum16
Coochbehar2
Dinajpur Dakshin3
Dinajpur Uttar15
Jhargram6
Purulia1
2677 101
1480 8
959 87
238 6
DistrictCases
South Andamans35
Nicobars1
North And Middle Andaman1
33
0
33
0
DistrictCases
Pondicherry16
Karaikal2
Mahe2
Yanam0
13
3
9
1
DistrictCases
Anjaw0
Changlang0
Dibang Valley0
East Kameng0
East Siang0
Kamle0
KraDaadi0
KurungKumey0
Leparada0
Lohit1
Longding0
Lower Dibang Valley0
Lower Siang0
Lower Subansiri0
Namsai0
PakkeKessang0
Papum Pare0
Shi Yomi0
Siang0
Tawang0
Tirap0
Upper Siang0
Upper Subansiri0
West Kameng0
West Siang0
1
0
1
0
DistrictCases
Dimapur0
Kiphire0
Kohima0
Longleng0
Mokokchung0
Mon0
Peren0
Phek0
Tuensang0
Wokha0
Zunheboto0
0
0
0
0
DistrictCases
Dadra And Nagar Haveli2
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Ranchi112
Bokaro11
Deoghar3
Dhanbad8
Garhwa27
Giridih11
Hazaribagh23
Jamtara2
Koderma4
Simdega1
Chatra0
Dumka3
East Singhbum5
Godda1
Gumla0
Khunti0
Latehar1
Lohardaga1
Pakur0
Palamu16
Ramgarh2
Sahebganj0
SaraikelaKharsawan0
West Singhbhum0
223 6
107 6
113
3
DistrictCases
Gomati1
North Tripura2
Dhalai162
Khowai1
Sepahijala1
South Tripura0
Unakoti0
West Tripura2
167
82
85 21
0
DistrictCases
Kargil35
LehLadakh30
43
19
24 2
0
DistrictCases
Anantnag149
Bandipora131
Shopian106
Srinagar150
Baramulla113
Budgam50
Ganderbal22
Jammu45
Kathua10
Kulgam142
Kupwara92
Rajouri7
Ramban24
Reasi5
Samba4
Udhampur22
Mirpur0
Muzaffarabad0
Doda0
Kishtwar0
Poonch4
Pulwama13
1183 62
595 28
575 33
13 1
DistrictCases
Chamba13
Hamirpur17
Kangra21
Sirmaur4
Solan9
Una18
Bilaspur5
Kinnaur0
Kullu0
Lahaul And Spiti0
Mandi3
Shimla0
80 2
33 1
44 1
3
DistrictCases
Jalandhar231
Ludhiana240
Patiala108
Amritsar327
Barnala19
Faridkot80
Firozepur50
Gurdaspur130
Hoshiarpur102
Kapurthala32
Mansa27
Moga62
Pathankot30
S.A.S Nagar104
Sangrur101
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr)91
Sri Muktsar Sahib69
Tarn Taran172
Bathinda42
Fatehgarh Sahib40
Fazilka55
Rupnagar (Ropar)69
1964 18
563
1366 109
35 3
DistrictCases
Haridwar7
Dehradun49
Nainital15
Almora2
Bageshwar0
Chamoli1
Champawat1
PauriGarhwal2
Pithoragarh0
Rudraprayag1
Tehri Garhwal1
Udam Singh Nagar21
Uttar Kashi2
92 4
39 3
52 1
1
DistrictCases
Bishnupur0
Chandel0
Churachandpur1
Imphal East1
Imphal West1
Jiribam0
Kakching0
Kamjong1
Kangpokpi1
Noney0
Pherzawl0
Senapati0
Tamenglong0
Tengnoupal0
Thoubal1
Ukhrul0
7
5
2
0
DistrictCases
Chandigarh198
191
137
51
3
DistrictCases
Daman0
Diu0
0
0
0
0
DistrictCases
East Khasi Hills13
East Garo Hills0
East Jaintia Hills0
North Garo Hills0
Ribhoi0
South Garo Hills0
South West Garo Hills0
South West Khasi Hills0
West Garo Hills0
West Jaintia Hills0
West Khasi Hills0
13
1
11
1
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
Champhai0
Hnahthial0
Khawzawl0
Kolasib0
Lawngtlai0
Lunglei0
Mamit0
Saiha0
Saitual0
Serchhip0
1
0
1
0
DistrictCases
Lakshadweep District0
0
0
0
0