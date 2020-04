Top Congress Leaders To Meet On Thursday, Discuss Lockdown Situation

The meeting through video conferencing will be chaired by Sonia Gandhi (File)

Top Congress leaders will deliberate on the current situation on Thursday arising out of the lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak in the country at a meeting of its top decision-making body.

The meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be held through video conferencing under the chairmanship of party chief Sonia Gandhi.

This is the second time the CWC is meeting this month.

During the CWC meeting, a final shape to the party's plan for revival of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector and other measures for lifting of lockdown and revival of the economy is likely to be given.

The plan will be forwarded to the central government. The party will also give its suggestions on crop procurement and resolving of migrants' problems.

