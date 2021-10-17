India Sees Lowest Daily Rise In Covid Cases (14,146) In Nearly Seven Months

The number of active cases have declined to 1,95,846 and comprise 0.57 per cent of the total infections

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.10 per cent, highest since March 2020. 19,788 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the total number of recoveries to 3,34,19,749 in India.

The daily positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stands at 1.29 per cent, less than 3 per cent for last 48 days. The weekly positivity rate stands at 1.42 per cent in India.

A total of 11,00,123 tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far to 59,09,35,381 in the country.

Over 97.65 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 41,20,772 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours

With fears of an impending third wave, the Centre has warned that the next three months would be critical for India. The government has also launched the 'Covid Mission 100 days' urging people to not let their guard down.

Delhi reported 21 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. There are 326 active covid cases in the city.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,553 coronavirus positive cases and 26 deaths while 1,682 patients recovered, the state health department said.

An expert committee recommended a booster dose of Moderna's anti-Covid vaccine in the United States for certain at-risk groups, a month after making a similar decision for the Pfizer shot. The booster can be administered six months after the second injection of Moderna's vaccine.