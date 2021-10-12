India Sees Lowest Daily COVID-19 Cases (14,313) Since Early March

The country has reported over 3.39 crore Covid cases so far and 4.5 lakh deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Nearly 95.89 crore vaccine doses have been given in India so far. The government aims to fully vaccinate 108 crore people by the end of this year. Most states are trying to speed up vaccination drive.

The World Health Organization on Monday recommended an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine for people with weaker immune system.

The latest recovery rate, according to the official data, is 98.04 per cent, the highest since March 2020. "Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.63 per cent; lowest since March 2020. India's active caseload stands at 2,14,900; lowest in 212 days," a government statement read.

"The weekly positivity rate (1.48 per cent) is less than 3 per cent for last 109 days. The daily positivity rate (1.21 per cent) has been less than 3 per cent for last 43 days," it added.

Kerala is still recording the highest number of cases in the country. 6,996 cases were logged in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, which has the highest overall cases (65,79,608) logged 1,736 infections.

Delhi logged 23 cases since yesterday and no new deaths.

Worldwide, 48.57 lakh deaths have been logged so far due to coronavirus and 23.82 crore total cases.