India Reports Less Than 20,000 Daily Covid Cases, First Since March 11

India today reported less that 20,000 cases (18,795), for the first time since March 1. It is also a sharp drop from the cases reported yesterday (26,041). The country also reported 179 deaths, again a big dip from the 276 deaths reported a day ago.

Kerala, which continues to lead the states in daily Covid cases, saw a sharp drop in its case tally with 11,699 cases. The state also reported 58 deaths.

With 1,657 cases, Tamil Nadu is the second southern state after Kerala with a high daily caseload. It also reported 19 deaths.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 86 crore, with over 1 crore doses given on Monday, the Union health ministry said. The daily COVID-19 vaccination in the country had crossed 1 crore for the first time on August 27.

The emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Covaxin, the Covid vaccine developed in India, has been further delayed as the World Health Organization (WHO) has sent more technical queries to its manufacturer Bharat Biotech, say sources. This delay is likely to adversely affect Indians', especially students', international travel plans. Without EUA, Covaxin will not be considered an accepted vaccine by most countries around the world.

Top medical body, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has said that even if the third wave comes in the country, its intensity will be low.

Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) drugs have been dropped from the revised clinical guidelines for the management of adult COVID-19 patients, said the ICMR. However, the new guidelines mention the use of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab in specific circumstances.