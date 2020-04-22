Railways To Provide 2.6 Lakh Cooked Meals Daily For Needy Amid Lockdown

Railways has also agreed to ramp up they meal supply as per demands (File)

Railways has offered to supply 2.6 lakh meals daily from its various kitchens to all those districts which are willing to pick up cooked meals and distribute among the needy, the ministry said today.

This has been communicated to district authorities all over the country, it said.

"Details of zone-wise kitchen in charges have also been communicated to the states. The offer of 2.6 lakh meals per day is based on the kitchen capacities of the earmarked initial locations. If the need arises, more such locations can be ramped up to boost the supply. These meals will be available at just cost basis at Rs 15 a meal. Payments settlement can be done by the state governments at a later stage," it said.

Clarifying about the amount, railway officials said states will be charged if they want railways to cook additional meals for them.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has agreed to ramp up the number of cooked meals as per demand. Nearly one lakh free hot cooked meals are already being distributed by Indian Railways daily.

The IRCTC kitchens which are gearing up to serve the needy people in case of demand includes- Gaya, Deen Dayal (Mugalsarai), Rajinder Nagar (Patna), Samastipur, Dhanbad, Hajipur, Katihar, Guwahati, Ranchi, Balasore, Tatanagar and Howrah in East Zone; and New Delhi and Prayagraj in North Zone.

Vijayawada, Khurda Road, Visakhapatnam and Raipur in South Central Zone; Bangalore, Hubli, Tiruchirappalli, Katpadi, Ch Engalpa Ttu and Madurai in South Zone; and Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune and Bhusaval in West Zone are also gearing up.

World 26,03,147 Cases 17,20,953 Active 7,01,410 Recovered 1,80,784 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 26,03,147 and 1,80,784 have died; 17,20,953 are active cases and 7,01,410 have recovered as on April 22, 2020 at 10:56 pm.