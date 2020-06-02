'Made In India, Made For The World': PM's 10 Big Quotes On Economy

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the annual session of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Tuesday and said India will definitely get its economic growth back as the government continues to pursue various reforms. PM Modi said the government has taken tough steps to fight the coronavirus pandemic and now his government is focusing to recover the economy by gradually allowing businesses to start operations.
Top quotes of PM Modi's address to the nation:
- Confident India will get growth back. I trust India's capabilities to tackle the coronavirus crisis. I trust India's talent and technology, innovation and intellect. I trust our farmers, SMEs, and entrepreneurs. That is why I say yes, India will get its growth back
- India inching closer to get economic growth back
- Making India self-reliant five things are necessary-intent, innovation, investment, inclusion, infrastructure
- I would rather go beyond "Getting Growth Back" and say, "Yes, we will definitely get our growth back"
- For us, reforms mean having the courage to take bold decisions and ensure that it is implemented in a time-bound manner.
- India must reduce its dependence on imports and ensure that we make products in India. Products must now be "Made in India" and "Made for the world"
- Must first create a robust local supply-chain to then help India play a key role in the global supply-chain
- We have been working continuously to create a favourable ecosystem for investment and business
- Lakhs of MSMEs in India are the engines of India's overall growth
- Today, the rest of the world holds India in high regard and has trust in our country. The world is looking for a trustworthy partner. India has the potential and capability to ensure that we are that partner.