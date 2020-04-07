'India Will Win': PM Tweets Video Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, Others

India COVID-19 Cases: The "Muskurayega India" music video shares messages on coronavirus.

"India will smile again, India will win again," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning, sharing a morale booster music video amid the grim situation due to the coronavirus crisis in the country. The video features Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Taapsee Pannu, Ananya Panday and others.

"India will fight. India will win! Good initiative by our film fraternity," PM Modi tweeted.

The song, titled "Muskurayega India (India will smile)", is set on the optimistic theme that sends out the message that the country will smile again if people support each other during this time of crisis.

The three-minute, 25-second video, which was released on Monday evening, has collected over six lakh views.

An initiative of Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films and Jjust Music, the music features Bollywood starts like Bhumi Pednekar, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Raj Kumar Rao, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Jacky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet. It also features cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

"At a time like this when our days are clouded with uncertainty and life has come to a standstill, bringing you a song of hope," Akshay Kumar tweeted.

"Just the feels we need at a time like this," Ayushmann Khurrana wrote on Twitter.

In the video, the stars give out their message from their balconies, terrace and other spots of their homes.

The celebrities urge people to stay home and support those in the frontline of the coronavirus fight. The song also spreads the message of social distancing and washing of hands to keep the infection away.

A locked-down view of some of the most prominent spots in the country like the India Gate in Delhi, Haipur's Hawa Mahal, and Mumbai's beaches are also featured in the video.

India has reported over 4,400 coronavirus cases and over 110 deaths. The country is currently under a 21-day lockdown, declared by PM Modi last month, to step the rapid spread of COVID-19.

(With inputs from ANI)

