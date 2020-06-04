Manipur Girl, COVID Suspect, Gets 3 Minutes To Say Last Goodbye To Father

The girl had returned from Chennai in a Shramik train and was then sent to an institutional quarantine

When 22-year-old Anjali Hmangte was brought to Manipur's Kangpokpi from a quarantine centre in Imphal, she had just three minutes to bid a final goodbye to her father who died after a prolonged illness on Tuesday night.

Heart wrenching visuals show the girl, a COVID-19 suspect, going near the coffin, peeping in, but neither her mother, relatives or neighbours could go near and console her. The doctors kept looking at their stopwatch and as soon as the allotted three minutes were over, she was whisked away by the health authorities.

The girl had returned from Chennai in a Shramik train (Special trains run for migrant workers and their families) on May 25 and was then sent to an institutional quarantine as another passenger she traveled with tested positive for the virus.

Only after taking permission from the authorities and wearing a full personal protective equipment (PPE) kit, the girl could attend her father's funeral on Wednesday.

13 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Manipur, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the state to 121, said the state government on Thursday.