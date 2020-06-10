Employ Locals In Ongoing Infrastructure Projects, Says Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray said lockdown has been eased in several places of the state. (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asked the authorities to ensure skill- based training and employment for locals in the ongoing infrastructure projects.

Mr Thackeray said ongoing infrastructure projects like Metro rail should not be stopped due to shortage of labourers.

"Sons of the soil should be given necessary training required for these works," the chief minister said.

He made the remarks while speaking to officials of Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur Metro projects, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and and other big-ticket ventures through video conferencing.

He said the coronavirus-induced lockdown has been eased in several places of the state apart from MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) and industrial activity has restarted but there is a shortage of labour.

"Migrant labourers have gone back to their native places. Till they come back, projects shouldn't suffer," the chief minister said, pitching for assigning jobs to local workers.

Mr Thackeray sought a list of skilled and unskilled workers and asked the authorities to advertise jobs available in ongoing projects.