Over 15 Lakh Migrants Returned To UP In 1,174 Trains So Far: Official

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reviewed the return of migrants to the state. (Representational)

Over 15 lakh stranded migrant workers have returned to Uttar Pradesh from different parts of the country on board 1,174 trains till now, a senior state government official said in Lucknow on Monday.

A total of 24 lakh people have returned to the state so far in buses, trains and other modes of transport, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi said.

"Till Monday 2.00 pm, as many as 1,174 trains have come to UP, through which 15.62 lakh migrant workers have arrived. Buses are operating from Rajasthan and Haryana. So far, around 24 lakh people have come to UP through trains, buses and other modes of transport," he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reviewed the return of migrants to the state, Mr Awasthi said.

"The UP chief minister has directed that the ''Migration Commission'' be renamed as ''Kamgar Shramik: Sewayojan evam Rojgar Kalyan Aayog''. This commission will work to provide employment to the labourers, while keeping in mind the skill-mapping and skill development of the labourers. The CM also directed that the constitution of the commission should be ensured in the next couple of days," he said.

The official also informed that the UP chief minister would undertake inspection of emergency services in the hospitals.

Police patrolling is going on and there is peace in the state, he said, adding that people celebrated Eid from their homes.

Mr Awasthi said 57,449 FIRs have been lodged for violation of lockdown so far.

