'Those Unwilling To Continue...': Ministry Warns Absentees Amid COVID-19

Ram Vilas Paswan is the minister in charge of the department.

At a time when the government is preparing itself to fight the coronavirus almost on war footing, it is facing an unusual crisis - its very own bureaucracy. After officers did not show up yesterday and today despite the government's directive on the weekend, a key ministry has put out a letter that is almost a warning that absentees will be sacked.

NDTV has accessed an office memorandum of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public distribution, an extremely critical ministry in these times, with the subject "unwillingness/continuation of their services".

The note asks all officers and staff members of the Department of Consumer Affairs to inform whether they want to continue with the department by April 20, so that they can be "relieved".

"The undersigned is directed to say that all the officers and officials who are unwilling to continue in this department may intimate the same to establishment section by 20th of April 2020 so that necessary action may be taken for relieving them," - the letter reads.

The letter hints at "unwillingness" of officials and staff who have refused to show up at such a crucial time.

Officials on the condition of anonymity said the order of closing down government offices came through a written order at the beginning of the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24.

The reopening of these offices, however, was conveyed on a phone call, said the officials.

The ministry, sources say, has taken very strong note of this "dissent", and has read out the riot act to those officials unwilling to resume work.

PM Modi today extended the lockdown till May 3, asserting that it would be strict in the first week and the restrictions would be reviewed on April 20 for the least affected parts of the country.

After the PM's meeting with Chief Ministers on Saturday, the government had asked ministers to resume work from office, but with precautions like masks and social distancing. This was seen by many as a signal that the government wants to gradually resume work and bring the economy back on track.



