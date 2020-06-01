Government Must Be 'More Serious' In War Against COVID-19: Mayawati

Centre and state governments should become more serious," Mayawati said. (File photo)

The Centre and state governments need to be "more serious" amid concerns over rising number of novel coronavirus cases, BSP chief Mayawati said on Monday as the nation prepares to exit the COVID-19 lockdown in a phased manner.

While announcing ''Unlock-1'', which will be effectuated from June 8, the Union Home Ministry said there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods, and no additional permission required for such travels

"Amidst concern over rising deaths and patients due to corona (COVID-19) pandemic, lockdown-5 started on 69th day with a number of relaxations and will continue till June 30.

"As the entire country is hit by corona, it is needed that the Centre and state governments should become more serious," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

The nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a separate tweet, she advised the Centre to seriously think about the "unexpected" step of neighbouring Nepal on the border issue.

"By staking claim on Kalapani and 370 km area of India in its new map, Nepal has put India in a difficult situation. In such a scenario, the Centre should seriously think about this unexpected step of neighbouring Nepal," Mayawati said.