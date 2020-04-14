Coronavirus India - 'Like Hamlet Without Prince Of Denmark': Congress On PM's Lockdown Speech

India COVID-19 Cases: The Congress criticised PM Modi's address on the lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, announcing extension of the current lockdown to May 3 was without guidelines, said senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, with a Shakespearean reference that it was "like Hamlet without the Prince of Denmark".

Several Congress leaders shredded into the Prime Minister's address, minutes after he spoke. PM Modi said any decision on easing restrictions in parts of the country would be taken after April 20, keeping in mind the difficulties faced by the country's poorest.

Criticising the Prime Minister, Mr Singhvi sought more relief for the poor, the middle-class and small businesses. He said PM Modi can be assured that all stakeholders will do their duties and will strictly observe lockdown.

"Cry, my beloved country," former Finance Minister and veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram tweeted, adding that the country understands the compulsion for extending the lockdown. "We support the decision," he said.

"The poor have been left to fend for themselves for 21+19 days, including practically soliciting food. There is money, there is food, but the government will not release either money or food," Mr Chidambaram tweeted.

PM Modi addressed the nation shortly after India crossed the 10,000-mark in coronavirus cases. 339 people have died of the highly-contagious virus. The lockdown has put severe stress on businesses, with the World Bank predicting that India will see growth of just 1.5-2.8 per cent in its current financial year.

"After taking into account all suggestions, we have decided to extend the lockdown till May 3," he said in his 25-minute address. "Till April 20, each district, each state will be monitored closely to see whether the lockdown is being followed. Then we can decide on relaxing the restrictions," said the Prime Minister.

Shashi Tharoor, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, said while he supports the extension of the lockdown, PM Modi "should have also announced serious relief for those who cannot make ends meet".

Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal said the capital will fully implement the lockdown measures. Delhi has the second-highest coronavirus cases in the country after Maharashtra.

