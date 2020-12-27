Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Recovery Rate Touches 90% As Active Cases Continue To Fall

The global COVID-19 case total has crossed 80 million. (File)

As a surge in recoveries along with lower new cases has resulted in a consistent decline in the active cases and low mortality, India's overall recovered cases are nearing 97.5 lakh (97,40,108) on Saturday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 95.78 per cent while all States/UTs have a recovery rate of more than 90 per cent, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, the national task force on COVID-19 held a meeting on Saturday over the new mutant strain of the coronavirus that was first traced in the UK and discussed surveillance strategies to detect and contain the highly contagious infection.

More than 50 samples of people who have returned from the UK are currently being sequenced at six labs across the country to find out if they have the mutant strain and district surveillance officers are identifying passengers who have arrived from the country in the last one month, officials said.

The global COVID-19 case total has crossed 80 million, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the live updates on Coronavirus Cases: