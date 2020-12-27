Uttarakhand Chief Minister Admitted To Hospital For COVID-19 Treatment

Dehradun:
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has been admitted to Doon Hospital in Dehradun for COVID-19 treatment.
"On the advice of doctors, COVID-19 positive Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has been admitted to Doon Hospital in Dehradun," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.
Mr Rawat tested positive for COVID-19 on December 18 and had been undergoing home isolation.
According to the Health Ministry, there are 5,444 active COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, while 82,298 have recovered from the virus and the death count has increased to 1,476.