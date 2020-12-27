Uttarakhand Chief Minister Admitted To Hospital For COVID-19 Treatment

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has been admitted to Doon Hospital in Dehradun. (File)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has been admitted to Doon Hospital in Dehradun for COVID-19 treatment.

"On the advice of doctors, COVID-19 positive Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has been admitted to Doon Hospital in Dehradun," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Mr Rawat tested positive for COVID-19 on December 18 and had been undergoing home isolation.

According to the Health Ministry, there are 5,444 active COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, while 82,298 have recovered from the virus and the death count has increased to 1,476.