Coronavirus Live Updates: 18.55 Lakh COVID-19 Cases In India So Far, 38,938 Deaths

Coronavirus Live Updates: India's COVID-19 count rose to 18,55,745 after 52,050 people tested positive on Tuesday, while the death count increased by 803 to reach 38,938, figures from the Union Health Ministry showed.

12,30,509 patients across the country have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate to 66.30% per cent. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the latest among prominent public figures in the country to have contracted the virus, which has led to the death of a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. 6,61,892 samples were tested on Monday, the highest done in a day so far.

India is third on the list of worst-affected countries; only the United States (46.7 lakh cases) and Brazil (27.3 lakh cases) are worse off. The UN health agency has warned that the coronavirus pandemic would be lengthy and could lead to "response fatigue", as India and the Philippines reported a record rise in new cases.

Aug 05, 2020 05:47 (IST) 399 COVID-19 cases, 383 recovered/discharged and 1 death reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 14,070, including 8,742 active cases, 5,199 recovered/discharged & 129 deaths: State Health Department

Aug 05, 2020 05:47 (IST) IIT-Kanpur Director Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur Director Professor Abhay Karandikar tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, his deputy said.

Karandikar developed a mild fever two days back and went for a swab test on the advice of the institute's Medical Officer, Deputy Director Professor S Ganesh said. His test report came positive for COVID-19, Mr Ganesh said.

"As a precautionary measure, and on the advice of the doctors, Karandikar has been taken to the Max Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi," Mr Ganesh said.