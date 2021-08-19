Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Over 3.67 Lakh Actives Cases In India, Lowest Since March

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The recovery rate is 97.52 per cent - the highest since March last year. (File)

35,178 new COVID-19 cases and 440 deaths were reported on Tuesday, the government said. The daily new cases are a nearly 40 per cent increase from the 25,166 reported Monday - the lowest single-day increase in 154 days.

The active cases have fallen to 3,67,415 - the lowest in 148 days - and are 1.14 per cent of total cases. 37,169 people were discharged after treatment in the past 24 hours, taking cumulative recoveries to around 3.15 crore. The recovery rate is 97.52 per cent - the highest since March last year.

Covid-19 vaccination efficacy is decreasing over time, US authorities warned Wednesday as they authorized booster shots for all Americans from September 20 starting eight months after an individual has been fully vaccinated.

"The available data make very clear that protection against (coronavirus) infection begins to decrease over time following the initial doses of vaccination, and in association with the dominance of the Delta variant we are starting to see evidence of reduced protection against mild and moderate disease," the nation's top health officials said in a statement.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases:

Aug 19, 2021 06:00 (IST) Pope Francis Urges People To Get Covid-19 Jabs "As Act Of Love"

Pope Francis said getting the coronavirus vaccine was "an act of love" Wednesday, as the head of the world's 1.2 billion Catholics joined a campaign to boost confidence in Covid-19 jabs.

"Thanks to God and to the work of many, we now have vaccines to protect us from COVID-19," Francis said in a message for the US-based "It's Up to You" initiative.

"They grant us the hope of ending the pandemic, but only if they are available to all and if we work together," he said in the video, aimed at communities disproportionately affected by the virus in North, Central and South America.