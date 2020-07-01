Coronavirus Live Updates: 18,522 COVID-19 Cases In India In Last 24 Hours, Total 5.66 Lakh Cases So Far

COVID-19 India Updates: A total of 3,34,822 patients have recovered so far in India. (File)

Coronavirus Live Updates: A huge spike of 18,522 new coronavirus patients was recorded in the last 24 hours, taking India's tally to 5,66,840 cases. A total of 16,893 patients have died since the beginning of the pandemic, the Union Health Ministry said this morning, adding that 418 deaths linked to the highly infectious illness were reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 3,34,822 patients have recovered so far in India. The average positivity rate - ratio of positive cases to the number of tests conducted - stood at 8.80 per cent this morning. India has registered a steady increase in positivity rate over the past one week.

Around 90 per cent of total infections in India are from ten states - Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telengana, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Karnataka. The government on Monday announced the second phase of the country's gradual emergence from restrictions in a set of elaborate guidelines for "Unlock2".

While containment zones - areas worst-hit by the pandemic - will continue to remain under strict curbs, more activities shall be opened outside these neighbourhoods.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases In India Live Updates:

Jul 01, 2020 06:02 (IST) US Approves 4 COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates For Clinical Trials

The United States has approved four coronavirus vaccine candidates for clinical trials, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) head Stephen Hahn told reporters.

"Four vaccines have been approved for moving into clinical trials... and another six are in the pipeline for us to review," Hahn said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The US Administration launched in May Operation Warp Speed, a joint project of Health and Defense Departments, which aims to deliver 300 million doses of a vaccine for COVID-19 by January 2021.

The country's top pandemics expert Anthony Fauci warned on Tuesday, however, that there is no certainty the United States will be able to develop a vaccine against COVID-19 that works and will be safe.

Data on vaccine effectiveness, he added, may be available in the winter or early next year.

Jul 01, 2020 05:37 (IST) Delhi Reported More Than 75 Per Cent Of Total COVID-19 Cases In June

More than 75 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in the national capital were reported in June, when the curbs were eased during Unlock1, according to the Delhi government's health department data.

According to the data, 66,526 fresh coronavirus cases were reported from June 1 to June 30.

The current coronavirus count of the city stands at 87,360, which is highest among cities in the country.

Among the states and Union Territories, Delhi has the highest number of cases after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. It has 26,270 active cases, while the death count stands at 2,742.

Jul 01, 2020 05:37 (IST) Delhi Medical Council To Train Health Care Workers

The Delhi Medical Council has collaborated with New Delhi authorities to train community-based health care workers in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the DMC said under the Swasthyadhoot scheme, it will provide motivated and committed doctors to train community-based health care workers.

"Training will make them aware of basic health care needs of COVID-19 patients. This collaboration will try to overcome the scarcity of health care professionals with better utilisation of limited resources," it said, news agency PTI reported.